SAN DIEGO , June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) recently updated its rules and guidelines for mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs).
The new standards have created some concern for those involved with industrial equipment, particularly safety supervisors and business owners.
Thankfully, Tom Wilkerson, CEO of the CertifyMe.net family of training and safety companies, created a new online resource – MEWPCertification.com – to cover the updated standards and much more.
"OSHA requirements are always our #1 priority," said Mr. Wilkerson. "And with the new ANSI standards in place, MEWPCertification.com focuses on these changes in a detailed, thorough manner. It's all about knowing how these guidelines impact your business, and our new website offers everything required to navigate fluid, ever-changing rules and regulations."
The old ANSI A92 standard took a general approach to mobile elevating work platforms. The updated A92 standard, specifically ANSI A92.20-2018, A92.22-2018 and A92.24-2018, marks a drastic shift for training, safety, maintenance, user role definitions and more.
A significant change with the ANSI A.92 standards deals with user roles. ANSI has defined three different roles for MEWPs:
1. Operator – the person actually operating a MEWP. Operators must have full training and complete understanding of the equipment. Operators are required, at ground level, to lower elevated co-workers during emergencies.
2. Occupant – ANSI defines an occupant as anyone performing work in a MEWP but not actually operating the equipment. Occupants don't require full operational training but should have a basic site overview and safety training, including how to lower a co-worker in the event of an emergency.
3. Supervisor – this type of personnel is anyone who directly supervises at least one employee. Key user roles include safety training, full understanding of MEWP manuals, operator requirements and more.
Similar to previous updates to industrial equipment standards, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) requires employers to integrate these important ANSI updates into their own safety & maintenance protocols. Certifyme.net's certification program helps you stay on top of all of these changes.
The major changes include:
- ANSI A92.20-2018 – design of MEWPs
- ANSI A92.22-2018 – safe use of MEWPs
- ANSI A92.24-2018 – training for MEWPs
What do the changes mean for owner responsibilities and tasks, which have been in effect since March 1, 2020? MEWP owners are required to provide required training and hold on to all training records. One big departure from previous ANSI standards is related to any company involved in the rental, sale or lease of MEWPs: they should get the operators of the MEWP on all key features and safe training practices.
Plus, MEWP owners should be fully registered with the equipment manufacturer in order to get safety and training related updates and bulletins.
Additionally, risk assessments and safe work plans are required for all active MEWPs. These preemptive measures are designed to prevent accidents.
"With so much to take in with the ANSI A.92 standard, companies are understandably confused about where to turn," said Mr. Wilkerson. "MEWPCertification.com was created with these needs and challenges in mind. We're here to help cover the ANSI updates, just like our other companies handle OSHA requirements. All of our training initiatives take into account OSHA, ANSI, and other regulatory bodies, so you're always covered with our training & certification!"
