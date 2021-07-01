SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced the newest certification in the Intuit portfolio: Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional certification. Created by Intuit and Certiport, the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional certification starts to establish an industry-standard for bookkeeping.
Intuit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, Intuit believes that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. Intuit never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Candidates who pass the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam demonstrate their foundational bookkeeping abilities and skills to potential employers.
The exam is 50-minutes with approximately 40 questions. Individuals taking this certification exam will be expected to have a knowledge and understanding of accounting and bookkeeping principles and at least 150 hours of instruction. The core concepts covered in the exam include accounting basics; accounting for assets and sales transactions; accounting for liabilities, equity, and purchase transactions; reconciliation and financial statements.
"Bookkeeping skills are in high demand. In the last twelve months, over 260,000 job listings have requested bookkeeping skills," said Ray Murray, General Manager of Certiport. "We know that adding the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional certification will help employers feel confident in students' understanding of the basic accounting concepts they need for entry into the workforce."
"As part of our True North Goals, we're committed to making a difference in the communities we serve, including leveraging our expertise to better prepare individuals for jobs in today's innovation economy," said Stacie Herring, vice president of Intuit Expert Network Services. "This professional certification will help to open doors for individuals looking to build a career in bookkeeping."
The Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional certification is available now, with additional learning resource and practice tests available later this year.
Learn more about the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional certification and the exam objectives by visiting http://www.certiport.com/bookkeeping.
