SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced a new certification offering – the 'Information Technology Specialist' program (IT Specialist). The new program is a way for students to validate entry-level IT skills sought after by many employers.
The 'Information Technology Specialist' program is aimed at individuals who are considering or just setting out on a career path in information technology. The new IT Specialist certification will certify candidates on their knowledge of a broad range of IT topics, including:
- Databases
- Software Development
- Networking
- Network Security
- JavaScript
- Java
- Python
- HTML and CSS
- HTML5 Application Development
- Device Configuration and Management
Demand for a wide range of IT skills continues to increase in the global IT market. IT roles, such as software developer, for example, are expected to grow by more than 30% over the next ten years. Earning the 'Information Technology Specialist' certification will give students a competitive edge, demonstrating their knowledge and competencies in the latest technologies. IT Specialist certifications are entry level exams that are meant to be a pathway towards upper level technical certifications, setting students on the right trajectory for a career in IT.
"IT Specialist certification will be a major stepping-stone as students transition to higher education, internship opportunities, or full time employment at-large," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Global Channel and Business Development (IT), Pearson VUE. "Nearly every job today requires IT knowledge and the demand is growing. Employers are looking for candidates with robust IT knowledge and this certification validates fundamental IT skills and prepares individuals for a successful IT career pathway."
The 'Information Technology Specialist' certification is aligned with Certiport's "Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance" model. Courseware, practice tests and the certification exam will be offered by Certiport, starting July 2021. Individuals can also track their IT pathway progress via the Certiport "My Pathway" experience. Exams will be available in Spanish, French, Arabic, Portuguese, and Chinese (Simplified). Select exams will also be available in Chinese (Traditional) and Japanese.
To learn more about the 'Information Technology Specialist' certification, please visit http://www.certiport.com/itspecialist.
