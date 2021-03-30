SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced two new App Development with Swift certifications from Apple. The new certifications recognize foundational knowledge of Swift and Xcode and are based on the Develop in Swift Explorations and Develop in Swift Fundamentals courses to help students prepare for a career in the app economy.
App Development with Swift Associate
High school or higher education students who successfully complete the App Development with Swift Associate exam demonstrate knowledge of the impact of computing and apps on society, economies, and cultures while exploring iOS app development. This certification is aligned with the Develop in Swift Explorations course which is available for free from the Apple Book Store.
App Development with Swift Certified User
Higher education students who successfully complete the App Development with Swift Certified User exam demonstrate fundamental iOS app development skills with Swift. They have knowledge of core concepts and practices that professional Swift programmers use daily. This certification is aligned with the Develop in Swift Fundamentals course which is available for free from the Apple Book Store.
"There is a significant gap in skilled programmers prepared to support the wealth of industries demanding app developers," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Global Channel and Business Development (IT), Pearson VUE. "App Development with Swift certifications offer a powerful way to convey knowledge of Swift programming skills to help students to stand out and compete for high-demand jobs in the app economy."
Available through exams administered by Certiport, App Development with Swift certifications convey students are ready to take the next step in becoming app developers.
To learn more about the new App Development with Swift certifications, please visit http://www.certiport.com/apple.
About Certiport
Certiport is the leading provider of learning curriculum, practice tests, and performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners. Certiport provides certification development, delivery, and program management services through an expansive network of more than 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. More than three million Certiport exams are delivered in 26 languages across 148 countries each year throughout the academic, workforce, and corporate technology markets. Certiport is a Pearson VUE business, and is a part of the world's leading learning company, Pearson. To learn more, go to certiport.com.
"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Apple and Xcode are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Swift is a trademark of Apple Inc.
