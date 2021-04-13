SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, announced two new Unity (NYSE: U) Certified User (UCU) certifications: VR Developer and Artist. Available to all individuals who have taken and passed the UCU Programmer exam, the UCU VR Developer exam will validate the candidate's ability to create VR experiences and programs within Unity. The UCU Artist exam has no prerequisites and tests the basics of 2D and 3D digital artistry within Unity to create interactivity in games, apps, AR/VR, and other experiences. Both exams, including the previously released Programmer exam, are available to anyone interested in getting started in interactive content creation for industries such as game development, entertainment, automotive, AEC, and XR.
Unity is the creator of the world's most widely used real-time 3D development platform. The UCU certification is built for high schools, community colleges, vocational schools, and non-profit organizations offering game design, computer science, coding, digital media, and AR/VR courses. The entry-level credential allows individuals to get started on a path to interactive content creation.
Virtual reality skills are on the rise. Virtual and augmented reality skills are being increasingly demanded in today's marketplace. Virtual reality jobs are expected to grow nearly 35% over the next ten years, according to Burning Glass. By adding the UCU VR Developer certification, it will help schools validate students' skills in this growing industry.
Changes in technology are also driving changes in traditional artist and creation roles. "The design industry is rapidly changing, with more and more designers being pushed to master digital skills. According to Burning Glass, video game designers, those who would traditionally earn a credential like the UCU Artist certification, have a median annual salary roughly $30,000 higher than designers in a traditional graphic design role," said Ray Murray, General Manager of Certiport. "We know that adding the UCU Artist certification will help schools validate students' skills in this growing industry."
The UCU VR Developer and UCU Artist certification exams and GMetrix practice tests are available in English. The certification program is available as a site license for K12 and higher education, with an option to purchase individual vouchers based on the size of the courses.
View the UCU exam objectives at certiport.com/ods and learn more about the certification at certiport.com/Unity.
About Certiport
Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.
