SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced the winners of the 2021 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) U.S. National Online Championship.
The MOS U.S. National Online Champions are as follows:
Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)
1. Trevor Wilson, Cavelero Mid High School, Washington
2. Ethan Kluthe, Flower Mound High School, Texas
3. Michael Sun, Cypress Bay High School, Florida
Microsoft Excel (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)
1. Jeremiah Wilson, Cavelero Mid High School, Washington
2. Alejandro A. Espino-Cebrero, Auburn Mountainview High School, Washington
3. Ian Depauw, Dunbar High School, Florida
Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)
1. Andrew Chuang Saladin, Dunbar High School, Florida
2. Saxon Ryan Scarborough, Plainview High School, Texas
3. Jamison Lewis, Marshall University, West Virginia
Microsoft Word (Office 2016)
1. Quynh Vo, Auburn Mountainview High School, Washington
2. Alexa Dudley, Booker High School, Florida
3. Kevin Matthew Dimaculangan, Dunbar High School, Florida
Microsoft Excel (Office 2016)
1. Sean M. Crawford, Cavelero Mid High School, Washington
2. Jaansi Parsa, Dunbar High School, Florida
3. Benjamen D. Miller, Edwardsburg High School, Michigan
Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2016)
1. Carson Mulvey, Dunbar High School, Florida
2. Mason Lohnes, Cavelero Mid High School, Washington
3. Phoenix Mitchell, Plainview High School, Texas
More than 239,000 entrants between the ages of 13 and 22 qualified for the MOS U.S. National Online Championship by earning a MOS certification in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. To achieve winning honors, students need to earn a top score, with elapsed time completing the exam as a tie breaking factor.
"Although we couldn't host a live competition this year, we were highly impressed by the scores and technical mastery of this year's students," said Ray Murray, General Manager, Certiport. "These students showed that despite substantial obstacles, they're able to leverage their certification skills in a high-pressure environment. Their Microsoft certifications and success in this competitive event will be the first step to a successful career."
"The MOS U.S. and World Championships give students the incredible opportunity to test their technical skills and knowledge," said Anthony Salcito, VP, Education Industry at Microsoft. "We look forward to seeing how these students leverage their skills in their future educational and career pursuits."
You can learn more about the MOS U.S. National Online Championship here.
