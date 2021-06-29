SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced that the Florida Department of Education has approved Career and Professional Education (CAPE) funding for the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program, including the Master in Entrepreneurship credential. Teachers across Florida will now be able to access state and district funding to bring entrepreneurship training and certification into their classrooms.
The Florida Career and Professional Education (CAPE) Act was created to provide a statewide planning partnership between business and education communities, to expand and retain high-value industry, and sustain a vibrant state economy. The CareerSource Florida team conducts an annual submission process to identify and review new certifications which will prepare Florida students for successful careers.
"We are so thrilled to have the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program on the 2021-2022 CAPE list. At Certiport, we work closely with educators and industry experts to prepare students for successful careers. Entrepreneurial skills are in high demand, and translate well in multiple career paths. We have no doubt that Floridian teachers who implement the ESB certification will prepare their students for a brighter future," said Ray Murray, Vice President and General Manager, Global Channel and Business Development (IT), Pearson VUE.
"Bridging the gap between skills taught in the classroom and those skills demanded by our economy is a priority for Florida. The skills our workforce demands are not just technical in nature; they are more entrepreneurial, such as the ability to be a value creator, critical thinker, an excellent communicator, and a capacity for risk propensity. Certiport's Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification is an ideal way to prepare our students with the employability skills our students need to become business leaders, innovators, and economic contributors in and for Florida," commented Henry Mack, Chancellor for Workforce Education at the Florida Department of Education.
The Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification follows Certiport's "Learn. Practice. Certify. Advance." model, with curriculum, practice tests, and career pathways. Learn more about the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification by visiting http://www.certiport.com/ESB.
