FORT WORTH, Texas, August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec, a leading provider for NERC regulatory compliance and advanced on-line solutions, announced today the release of a 60-day free trial of its popular web-based compliance solution – RegSource® GRC (Grid Reliability and Compliance).
RegSource® GRC is a daily, weekly, or monthly email notification of critical NERC industry updates and information. Ideal for both small and large compliance teams, it notifies compliance teams of timely industry knowledge, ranging from "Smart Notices" of current industry information and news to meetings, webinars, and training reports from FERC, NERC, the Regional Entities, and ISO/RTOs. Its main goal is to keep compliance managers and analysts informed of the latest and most essential news affecting NERC regulatory compliance.
NERC compliance experts are burdened with keeping track of the constantly evolving NERC standards on top of core business responsibilities. The 60-day trial allows the industry to have a sneak peek into what's included with this online platform.
"There are so many parts to regulatory compliance that it is hard to have all the expert knowledge that your staff needs to be successful," observes Ted Enos, Certrec President/CEO. "Each day, our SMEs review vital industry news and write Smart Notice alerts for RegSource® GRC with the high-level, actionable information on mandates and procedures. These alerts are then linked to the related documents that are found in our Recall® GRC tool, ensuring our clients have access to the resources they need to continue supplying power to the grid."
Included in the solution are "Smart Notices" that link to the most recently updated versions of compliance-related documents from NERC, FERC, Regional Entities, and ISO/RTOs. Those documents are housed in a separate compliance document library, Recall® GRC, that holds FERC, NERC, regional, and industry documents from more than 100 industry sites in one location. Together, they offer NERC compliance personnel both vital information and suggestions for appropriate response actions.
"One of our main goals at Certrec is to help solve our clients' regulatory problems so they can focus on other important tasks," remarked Evans Heacock, Office of NERC Compliance Director. RegSource® GRC provides them the information they need each morning to start their day informed and ready to successfully complete their tasks.
The solution is fully maintained by Certrec's support staff and has training ready to make the implementation as seamless as possible. As with all of Certrec's other tools, RegSource® GRC is a web-based solution. There is nothing to install on servers or on computers, and it can be accessed from anywhere you have a browser and internet access. It is customizable for your specific functions, processes, and needs.
Certrec
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a regulatory compliance service provider with more than 1,200 cumulative years of energy industry experience helping clients manage the regulatory process to their advantage. Combining this direct industry experience with Certrec's Information Technology assets has led to the development of technology-based solutions and tools directly targeted to the electric power industry and specifically focused on helping clients manage regulatory issues. We believe this approach is the key to our successful client programs as well as our growing NERC practice.
Certrec offers support from highly skilled, experienced industry professionals who possess degrees in a variety of engineering disciplines (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Nuclear). Additionally, Certrec's staff has multiple degreed personnel in physics, communications, business, and information technology. This accomplished team has direct working experience in all regulatory areas of licensing, compliance, and engineering; including nuclear, fossil, and renewable generation and transmission.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, ensuring that its regulatory compliance web-tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar required annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
