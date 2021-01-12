TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the global education industry. Teaching remotely using a digital platform is the solution for school closures. However, research indicates that online learning is more time efficient and increases retention of information. The online learning market is forecasted to grow significantly through the foreseeable future. Worth some US$101 billion in 2019, the online learning market has been projected to rise to over US$370 billion in 2026.
A Taiwan education industry pioneer
"SAT" encapsulates the idea of "knowledge satellites". SAT. Knowledge's mission is to deliver knowledge to every corner of the world. The platform is currently transforming the idea of education, and the company is looking forward to bringing new ideas to talent education. Moreover, SAT. Knowledge is eager to change Taiwanese education.
SAT. Knowledge has gathered together best-in-the-industry professionals to deliver knowledge and experience in easily accessible lecture, visual content, and virtual face-to-face formats. A team of educational content specialists reviews all content before publication to maintain the highest standards for quality.
In 2019, SAT. Knowledge collaborated with popular YouTube star Michael from Popping Bottles to create series of lessons targeting English proficiency. Unlike traditional English learning experiences that overly emphasize vocabulary and proper grammatical usage, the course trains up learners to confidently express themselves in English. The course raised over $7 million in just a day from thousands of backers. This success shows that the market for online learning has future potential, not only because of accessibility, which allows users to enter the course at their convenience, but also because of the carefully curated, professionally prepared content.
SAT. Knowledge believes in "education for all".
SAT. Knowledge expands its positive impact outside of the platform. Take the collaboration with Michael from Popping Bottles as an example. During the fundraising stage, with every series purchased, SAT. knowledge will donate to one student in need. In one month of fundraising, the company overshot its fundraising target by 3,610%, allowing the platform to donate 2,651 sets of series to students. SAT. Knowledge has demonstrated its desire to continue with one-for-one fundraiser opportunities. Together with Michael, the company looks forward to providing access to English education to more students in need. The platform is using their innovative technology and ideas to create equal opportunity in education for the community.
SAT. Knowledge's latest fundraising program is for a graphic design series with Italian illustrator Roberto Innocenti with assistance from Taiwanese Children's Book creator Kuang-tsai Hao. The team traveled to Italy to capture Innocenti's approach to children's book illustrations. By creating responsible graphics for children's books, Innocenti's inspirations and techniques help viewers learn directly from the top figure in the industry anytime and anywhere. Other series currently in the works focus on teaching basic Japanese, graphic content creation, business English, and TOEIC exam preparation. Other than language-related content, forums are also available for subscription on a wide range of topics. Users may register to access content or may select paid content based on their preferences and needs.
In addition to meeting the rising demand for online learning, SAT. is gathering top professionals to create knowledge that is elevating education quality. SAT. Knowledge was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.
CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3apl4a