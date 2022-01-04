LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade console that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, today unveiled a brand new edition of iiRcade for 2022 at the Consumer Electronics Show at Booth #15887 in Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall.
The new premium home arcade console features a new design with a light-up marquee on the new, taller, 64" frame with a curved top panel and an updated speaker grill configuration that provides a more classic arcade cabinet look with the premium quality that iiRcade is known for.
iiRcade will release a series of new premium editions in 2022, starting with the Dead Cells Edition. The Dead Cells Edition will, for the first time on an iiRcade, feature original hand-drawn artwork by the artist of the award-winning action platformer and a design that flows from left to right as a single art piece.
"Since our official launch a year ago, we have been listening to feedbacks from our amazing iiRcade community to learn how we can make improvements to our product," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We're very excited to incorporate the feedbacks that we have received from our community with the new premium cabinet design, starting with the amazing Dead Cells Edition."
Aside from the cabinet design changes, the new premium edition will integrate JBL Audio for the first time on a gaming device, providing the premium audio experience never-before-seen on any arcade machine or gaming console, making iiRcade the most immersive home arcade gaming experience.
iiRcade's soon to be released online gaming technology will enable all users to play classic arcade games, as well as modern games, online together or against each other.
The new Dead Cells Edition of iiRcade will be available for pre-order starting in Spring 2022 on iiRcade.com. Pricing will be announced at a later date.
Just like all other versions of iiRcade, the Dead Cells Edition will also come with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link. The full list of currently available games can also be found on the iiRcade store.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium home arcade console that offers a gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you remember and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
