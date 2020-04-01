LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented period of business and operational turbulence, Cetera has launched a first-of-its kind Advisor Resiliency Pack, the most comprehensive suite of services in the industry for helping financial advisors navigate the current market disruption.
The impact of the global pandemic has created challenges for advisors and their clients that are unparalleled in our time, combining market volatility with significant and widespread business disruption. As individuals experience the effects of the pandemic differently, advisors are working to meet clients where they are at, helping to steady client concerns, seek new revenue streams or simply adapt to a new way of operating. This innovative package provides a depth of resources specifically addressing these challenges, as well as critical tools and consulting services to help advisors manage through disruption and continue to deliver an Advice-Centric Experience® to clients.
Through the Advisor Resiliency Pack, new programs like Advisor on Demand and Stimulus Access Plan help advisors grow and enhance client engagement as well as manage their business operations through the impacts of COVID-19. The innovative service suite recasts proven programs Cetera has long offered in continuity planning and practice management while introducing new, custom programs specific to the current environment. Ultimately, Cetera's holistic solution sets up advisors for continued success.
Key services of the Advisor Resiliency Pack include:
- Advisor on Demand: Cetera has Certified Financial Planners on standby, ready to step in and help advisors with their clients – free of charge during the pandemic -- should advisors become ill, incapacitated or run into logistical issues.
- Peer Network Access: Leveraging the value of its community, Cetera has launched "face to face," a virtual peer-to-peer video series featuring seasoned advisor panels, fund managers and others, as well as curated resources and value-added connections for sharing best practices during difficult markets.
- Stimulus Access Plan: Cetera has identified points of access for its advisors and their clients, providing subject matter expertise, dedicated consulting services and a streamlined process for advisors to access the $2T stimulus capital resources.
- Free Technology: Cetera is helping advisors reach clients with expanded advice services during market volatility and uncertainty by providing free access to technology that supports a fee-for-service payment model for 90 days.
"It's during times like these that our advisors live into their purpose in the fullest, as they work tirelessly to calm client fears and provide much needed advice while managing the impact to their own businesses. We felt it was incumbent on us to move quickly to understand what could help them best serve their clients, reach more individuals who need advice, and adapt to new business challenges," explains Adam Antoniades, chief executive officer of Cetera. "The Advisor Resiliency Pack is a comprehensive suite of services to enable advisors to move forward in serving clients and developing business opportunities even in a period of great uncertainty. The benefit of our experience and our unique service model enabled us to pivot in this rapidly changing and challenging environment, allowing us to maintain strong support for our community of financial professionals."
Additionally, Cetera has developed and continues to refine a number of COVID-19 resources to help advisors manage the day-to-day challenges arising in the current environment while keeping long-term business development goals in mind. Such services are rolled into the Advisor Resiliency Pack and include:
- Expense Management: techniques for managing expenses across a wide array of areas including labor, real estate and administrative expenses to optimize for the short-term while transforming to address longer term needs
- Human Capital Management: best practices to see advisors through organizational shifts
- Expert Market Commentary: to help advisors interpret key trends and indicators
- Client Communications: exclusive direct-to-client communications and tools to provide up-to-date education, engagement and guidance
- Tech Acceleration: rapid delivery of key enabling technologies such as Universal Account Opening
- Tech Talk: training for advisors to adopt a more digitized workflow and client servicing
- Additional information about the Advisor Resiliency Pack can be found at www.cetera.com.
