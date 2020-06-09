ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceto and Associates, one of the nation's leading management consulting firms, and logicpath, a leader in fintech software solutions, gives back to the community by donating to Feeding America, the largest non-profit organization in the nation that works diligently to connect people with food to end hunger.
"The impact of COVID-19 has heavily impacted the entire country and there is an increased need for basic resources like food," said Cheryl Ceto, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Community Outreach at Ceto and Associates. "During these unprecedented and trying times we want to do our part as a firm to help those struggling with hunger around the country and encourage others that share the financial services industry with us to do the same. By supporting organizations like Feeding America we can help them continue to serve their communities and deliver food safely to those needing it most."
According to Feeding America, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic their food banks served more than 40 million people. Now, they are estimating that there could be 17.1 million additional people that could find themselves without food due to the high unemployment caused by the pandemic among other factors. Donations will continue to help food banks all over the country serve their communities by buying shelf-stable food, providing more meals, fueling mobile food pantries and purchasing safety equipment.
To donate, please click here, or visit www.feedingamerica.org.
About Ceto and Associates
Founded in 1994, Ceto and Associates is a highly respected and nationally recognized management consulting firm with more than 2,000 clients across North America. The firm specializes in solutions focused on increasing profitability through its revenue enhancement, expense reduction and operational efficiency services. Through these services, Ceto and Associates and its sister company have increased the average earning assets in the banking industry by more than $5 billion and increased the profitability of its clients by more than 20 percent annually. For more information visit www.ceto.com.