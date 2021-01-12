- SensPro2(TM) delivers up to 6X DSP performance improvement in computer vision, 2X AI inferencing improvement and 20% lower power compared to 1st generation SensPro, at the same process node - New, low power, entry-level SensPro2 DSPs deliver up to 10X performance improvement versus CEVA-BX2 DSP for AI networks used for voice assistants, natural language processing and spatial audio - Automotive-ready SensPro2 DSP with high-precision floating-point capability targets electric powertrain battery management and Radar systems