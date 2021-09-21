Pictured from left to right: David Steuber, Chief of Staff for the City of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin; Mark Boxer, University of Hartford EVP and COO; Tim Hurlebaus, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations; Scott Burghoff, CGI Senior-Vice President of Hartford Operations; Glendowlyn Thames, Deputy Commissioner and CFO/COO at CT Department of Economic and Community Development.