MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen S. Poloz and Mary Powell to its Board of Directors.
A widely-recognized economist with nearly 40 years of experience in financial markets, forecasting, and economic policy, Stephen S. Poloz served a seven-year term as the Governor of the Bank of Canada, starting in 2013. As Governor, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He was also Chair of the BIS Audit Committee and former Chair of the Consultative Council for the Americas. Previously, Mr. Poloz was President and CEO of Export Development Canada, a major public sector financial intermediary providing various forms of insurance and lending to facilitate international business on behalf of Canadian companies.
Recognized as an energy transformation visionary, Mary Powell has served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Green Mountain Power Corporation (GMP) in the state of Vermont from 2008 through 2019. She led GMP's ambitious energy transformation program to provide low carbon, low cost and reliable power to Vermont citizens. Ms. Powell has received various accolades, including the prestigious Rachel Carson Award in 2018, which honors distinguished female leaders influencing the environment. She is Chair of The Solar Foundation, Director of the Rocky Mountain Institute, and an active member of the board of directors for several leading companies.
"We are pleased to welcome our new members to the Board. Mary and Stephen will provide valuable perspective and insights as we continue to expand our business globally for the benefit of our clients, consultants and shareholders" said Founder and Executive Chairman Serge Godin.
He added "Stephen Poloz's deep knowledge of financial markets, the global economy and international trade will be an invaluable asset to CGI as we continue to help worldwide organizations grow their businesses. Mary Powell's utilities expertise will significantly benefit our presence in that space, and she also has a strong commitment to social responsibility that is very much aligned with CGI's objectives."
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.