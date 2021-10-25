WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN releases CMG PRESIDENT TOUTS PAKISTANI JOUNALIST AS CHINA CELEBRATES 50 YEARS AT THE U.N.
China Media Group President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong helped mark the 50th anniversary of China rejoining the UN by honoring a celebrated journalist from Pakistan.
Iftikhar Ali was at the UN on the day in 1971 working as a Pakistani journalist. He says he still remembers the moment the UN voted. And what he did next.
Back then there was no internet or text and even phoning was spotty. So he rushed to the telegraph room of the U-N Headquarters, and dispatched a flash-message in the simplest words: CHINA IN TAIWAN OUT A-P-P. That stands for Associated Press of Pakistan.
The veteran journalist no longer uses a telegraph but he does still cover the UN. He says China was a great addition from the start.
"China gave voice to the voiceless. It brought forward the real problem faced by the entire world. The second is China's involvement in the UN Peacekeeping. Among the permanent five, China put the largest number of troops in the mission. They've set an example of honesty and fairness, giving peace in hotspots around the world," said Ali.
China Media Group President and Editor in Chief Shen Haixiong used similar words in his letter to Ali.
Shen said news media must be even more responsible and mission-driven, since we are living in a world filled with both challenges and hopes. He also expressed admiration for Ali's journalism ideals of objectivity and professionalism.
"This is what a true journalist writes to another journalist, and I fully agree with him -- There should only be responsible journalists," said Shen.
CGTN has been covering the anniversary from the UN to Beijing and beyond online and on TV.
Ali's words about 50 years ago are still true today.
"It was celebratory! Because it was something everybody in the entire world, even the developed countries, would want to see -- the United Nations should look like United Nations, with universal membership," said Ali.
