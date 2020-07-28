CHA releases first comprehensive sustainability report.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, innovative full-service consulting engineering and construction management firm, announces the release of its first comprehensive Sustainability Report. The report details CHA's commitment to doing business in a way that meets the needs of the present while contributing to an environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future centered around four strategic pillars.
Sustainability is fundamental to the way CHA approaches the work we do. Responsibly Improving the World We Live In is a guiding tenet every day to inspire our employees, elate our clients and create value for our employees, clients, business partners, and communities. This long-term value creation enables a growing and sustainable company now and into the future. CHA's four strategic pillars include:
Sustainable Services and Clients: Providing sustainable practices in the services we offer to help our clients plan, design, and build projects that endure.
Sustainable Workforce: Inspiring our employees by creating an environment that connects us to our company and communities and challenges our employees to grow personally and professionally.
Sustainable Communities: Meaningfully engaging with stakeholders and supporting the communities in which we work and live.
Sustainable Operations: Measuring our environmental footprint and implementing programs to reduce resource use, waste, and carbon emissions.
"Sustainability is at the core of how we conduct our business and we are pleased to publish our first comprehensive report outlining our goals and progress. This foundation will guide every aspect of our business going forward," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings, Inc. and President, CHA Consulting, Inc.
The Sustainability Report includes data and activities related to the firm's sustainability strategy for the fiscal 2019 year, covering the period January 1 to December 31, 2019, and spanning across CHA's operations. Projects that enable a more sustainable future are highlighted along with employee volunteerism, staff development, and management of the Company's environmental footprint. CHA plans to deliver an annual update on its sustainability initiatives, including progress in meeting the goals set in this report.
The 2019 Sustainability Report is available on the CHA website.
About CHA Consulting, Inc.
CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 50th largest engineering firm in the United States in 2020 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, and CHA Architecture. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.
Contact:
Mary Bray Gallagher, APR
Communications Manager
T: (518) 453-8264
C: (518) 231-2412
244243@email4pr.com