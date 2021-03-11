SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chad Bradshaw, a former network engineer turned real estate marketing expert, has joined Real (Real Broker LLC), the fast-growing, technology-powered real estate brokerage, to assist baby boomers in downsizing as they face retirement while helping fellow veterans in San Antonio Texas become new homeowners during this historically changing market.
According to Mashvisor's data, the median property price in the San Antonio real estate market is $305,058. Realtor.com reports that the median price for the US housing market is $342,000 for June 2020. Historically, San Antonio, TX real estate has appreciated by 119% from Q1 2000, at an annual average rate of around 4%. So, buying and holding a property remains a sound long-term investment strategy over time.
Bradshaw loves connecting people and creating unforeseen avenues for growth by utilizing technology. He also enjoys educating the public about strategies involved with buying their first home, walking couples through the journey of downsizing, and informing veterans of better ways to invest in today's real estate market. Chad said he is also working diligently to redesign his YouTube and social media marketing strategy so keep an eye out for his latest videos here!
Mr. Remandaban said of Chad, "I interviewed 14 different agents within 45 days and I picked Chad because he was the most passionate, customer oriented and social media marketing savvy. He catered to my needs as a home seller and was very helpful every step of the way."
Bradshaw chose Real over other brokers to take advantage of the unique business model which affords more opportunity for upward growth while building his own business brand, without all of the unnecessary overhead expenses. Benefits such as no monthly fees, larger commission splits and lower cap fees enable him to focus on what is most important--providing great service to clients--while simultaneously building wealth that allows him to give back to his family and local community. The upshot is less effort to reach maximum results in the long run.
"When I decided to get my license in May 2019, I didn't realize at the time just how challenging it would be to start building my book of business. I lived off of savings for 4 months and my former brokerage took a mentor fee of 10% on top of my 60/40 split from my first transaction," Bradshaw said. "I not only want to help families create strategies for their new adventures, but I also want to educate fellow agents about the refined culture that Real Broker LLC offers."
The only thing that's constant in life is change. Having an agent like Bradshaw who is consistently adapting to the forces of nature while keeping up with an ever evolving real estate market is imperative in today's world of never ending challenges. Whether you're looking to join his team and grow your own personal endeavors or you're looking to embark on your next investment involving real estate - Bradshaw exceeds everyone's expectations which he apparently has set as a baseline standard according to those who have come across his path. He said that is why he chose Real Broker in his latest pivot making headlines.
"Chad demonstrates the passion and dedication that motivates Real's mission to help real estate agents reach their goals. We welcome Chad to the team and look forward to helping him help San Antonio families and agents thrive," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real.
