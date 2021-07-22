SALIDA, Colo., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffee County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Chaffee County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 320 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Chaffee County ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Chaffee County is looking to improve the way it distributes bid opportunities and make them more accessible to prospective vendors. We believe the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System platform will make it more effective for us to reach companies who may want to work with the County, and for them to more easily know what projects are available," said Beth Helmke, Public Affairs Officer for Chaffee County. When asked why the County decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Chaffee County Engineer Gary Griner added, "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities, while simultaneously helping make proposals received by the County more competitive."
Chaffee County invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 317 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Chaffee County:
Founded in 1879, Chaffee County now serves the almost 20,000 residents nestled in the heart of the upper Arkansas River Valley in central Colorado. Chaffee's strong agricultural history and outdoor recreation focus create its unique character today. Learn more about Chaffee County Government and its work at http://www.ChaffeeCounty.org
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
