NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, today announced the launch of its partnership program to work with key infrastructure providers to broaden cryptocurrency transaction monitoring via simpler integrations, distribution partners in new global markets, and data providers to bolster Chainalysis's intelligence on the legitimate and illicit services that use cryptocurrency to transact. The program allows Chainalysis to build on its mission to promote the safe adoption of cryptocurrencies by building trust among financial institutions, governments, and cryptocurrency businesses.
Partners will include companies that specialize in compliance software, cryptocurrency investigations and training specialists, core banking infrastructure, cryptocurrency wallet services, and more.
"Chainalysis is dedicated to building trust in blockchains across both private and public sectors," said Jason Bonds, Chief Revenue Officer, Chainalysis. "Our new partnership program will amplify our already extensive reach across jurisdictions where we provide the investigative and compliance technology the cryptocurrency ecosystem needs to fully understand blockchain activity."
"Our law enforcement end users are increasingly looking for cryptocurrency investigative technology to help in cases with criminal and national security implications," said Lacey Wean, Manager of the Chainalysis Team at Carahsoft, which serves as Chainalysis's Master Government Aggregator™. "Chainalysis is the market leader in blockchain analysis, and we are thrilled to work with our reseller partners to provide greater access to their investigative tools."
"In the APAC marketplace, we are noticing increased demand from law enforcement for cryptocurrency investigative software," said Rayson Lim, Chief Financial Officer at M.Tech, a leading cyber security and network performance solutions provider based in Singapore. "Our partnership with a top tier company like Chainalysis will help fill this demand."
Chainalysis will launch a partner directory with more detailed information on both its technical and service oriented partners in the coming weeks.
About Chainalysis
Chainalysis is the blockchain analysis company providing data and analysis to government agencies, exchanges, and financial institutions across 40+ countries. Our investigation and compliance tools, education, and support create transparency across blockchains so our customers can engage confidently with cryptocurrency. Backed by Accel, Benchmark, and other leading names in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com.