- The World Economic Forum announced its selection of 100 of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020, who are shaping industries from agriculture to healthcare while also working on sustainability issues and much more. - Chainlink, the decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data feeds, web APIs, and traditional bank payments, was recognized as a leader for its contributions in the field of blockchain technology. - The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed here (https://widgets.weforum.org/techpioneers-2020/).