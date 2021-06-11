NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brittany Kaiser will be joining Julia Chatterley on CNN's 'First Move' to discuss cryptocurrencies and the potential of renewable energy this Friday, June 11th at 9AM ET. Kaiser is the Chair of the Board for Gryphon Digital Mining, an ESG-focused bitcoin mining operation that utilizes 100% renewable energy and is working to become the first vertically-integrated cryptocurrency miner. Recently the company has become one of just four signatories of the Crypto Climate Accord and purchased 250,000 carbon offset credits to account for the shipment of mining machines and other miscellaneous carbon emissions. 'First Move with Julia Chatterley' is available on the CNN International channel on go.cnn.com.
Brittany Kaiser is a member of multiple subcommittees on Wyoming's Congressional Select Committee on Blockchain, Fintech, and Digital Innovation Technology. There she has worked to co-author and help pass many of the 22 top blockchain laws in the United States to both protect and promote industry entrepreneurship. Kaiser has an MPhil from Middlesex University in London for International Law, and has studied law at several other universities including the University of London, University in Edinburgh, and the City University of Hong Kong. Formerly a Director of Business Development for Cambridge Analytica, then turned whistleblower, Kaiser is featured in the hit Netflix documentary 'The Great Hack', and authored a memoir titled 'Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower's Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again'. Since then she co-founded the Own Your Data Foundation, which works to support digital literacy, data rights, and online ethics around the world.
Chatterley received a degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, and worked for several years for Morgan Stanley. Her career in broadcasting began at CNBC International where she helped to host 'Squawk Box' and 'Street Signs'. Chatterley has more recently worked at Bloomberg and now CNN, where she's covered the impact of Covid-19 on businesses, US-China Trade Relations, and the ways transformative technologies interact with the financial center, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies. She has interviewed former members of the Federal Reserve, as well as other business leaders like the President of Microsoft, CEO of IBM, Michael Saylor, Gary Vaynerchuck, Mike Novogratz and now Kaiser.
About Gryphon Digital Mining:
Gryphon Digital Mining is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint and 720 PH worth of ultra-efficient, state-of-the art S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. Gryphon's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. Gryphon provides reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining's impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become the controlling shareholders of Sphere 3D, which is expected to maintain its Nasdaq listing.
