SAN FRANCISCO, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chairish, the beloved online destination for chic and unique home furnishings, today announces the acquisition of Pamono, the leading European online marketplace for vintage and antique furniture and art. This combination will allow Chairish and Pamono buyers to shop the world's finest offering of high-end furnishings, decor, and art, while enabling the companies' sellers to reach a global audience.
The online home furnishings category has grown dramatically in both the US and in Europe over the past several years, with COVID and 2020's shelter in place orders accelerating consumer adoption of ecommerce. As they spent increasing time at home, shoppers found their spaces more important than ever and upgraded them to suit new functions like work from home and entertaining. By 2024, the global online furniture market is projected to grow to $84.2 billion.
Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading online destination for the high-end home, offering an expertly curated assortment of vintage and antique pieces alongside best-in-class items from coveted designer brands, original artists and exclusive makers. Through its comprehensive marketplace, each month Chairish connects 4.5 million affluent shoppers to over 10,000 sellers offering over 580,000 items. Repeatedly achieving a world class 80+ NPS score, Chairish's full service, easy-to-shop site has earned a dedicated following of fans, particularly amongst interior designers.
The acquisition of Pamono further bolsters Chairish's position as the leading online shopping destination for luxury home furnishings. Together, the two brands' portfolio will account for:
- A shared vision to bring the very best of design online in a way that fosters the health and growth of the design industry and the small businesses that drive it
- Over 830,000 exceptional vintage, antique, contemporary and made-to-order products, offered by the leading 12,000 sellers worldwide
- A rapidly growing monthly international audience of 6.5 million+ affluent and sophisticated design aficionados accessed through regionalized sites and currencies
- A community of 30,000+ verified design professionals, the furnishings industry's most valuable buyers
- A shipping network capable of seamlessly delivering irreplaceable items at the most competitive rates worldwide
- A combined leadership team comprised of veteran technology, home, fashion and editorial industry leaders in the US and Europe
"The future of the design industry is global, and today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Chairish. By combining the market leader in the US with the market leader in Europe, we are realizing our vision to bring the very best home furnishings from around the world to design lovers everywhere. With this unification, Chairish will be even better positioned to support the global design community," said Gregg Brockway, CEO and Co-Founder of Chairish.
"We're thrilled to become part of Chairish, a move that will bring our platform powerful technology advancements, a complementary and accomplished leadership team, an expanded audience of buyers and sellers, marketing power and operational scale. We have a shared belief in the importance of curation and a mutual passion for bringing the best of the design market online, connecting vintage and antique dealers, artisans and high-end makers with sophisticated design enthusiasts and professionals," said Letizia Luperini, Pamono, Founder and Managing Director.
Pamono will continue to operate as a standalone site and grow the team based in Europe. Chairish will share more information on deeper integration between the businesses and new solutions for the design industry in the coming months. Final closure of the acquisition is subject to customary German tax and regulatory approval.
About Chairish
Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings and art. Named the #1 "can't live without decorating app" that "will change the way you shop for furniture online" by Architectural Digest, Chairish delights millions of shoppers with its expert curation of exclusive and diverse inventory, refreshing shopping experience and award-winning customer care. As a marketplace, Chairish is committed to building a more sustainable home industry that's kinder to the planet and supports the circular economy through the buying and reselling of vintage and antique pieces. Entrepreneur lists Chairish as one of the "best entrepreneurial companies in America'' and USA Today readers named Chairish the "best place to shop online for furniture and home decor." Chairish has raised funding from investors such as Tritium Partners, Altos Ventures Ltd, Azure Capital and O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. Chairish Inc. is the San Francisco-based parent company of Chairish.com and Pamono.com.
About Pamono
Pamono is the leading European marketplace specializing in one-of-a-kind design objects and the stories behind them. Driven by the belief that a life well lived means surrounding yourself with beauty and soul, Pamono offers design connoisseurs over 250,000 extraordinary items sourced from 2,000 high profile galleries, shops, editors, artisans and designers. Now offering 4,000 new arrivals weekly, Pamono was founded in 2013 by Christian Ahrendt, Letizia Luperini, Oliver Weyergraf.
Media Contact
Darren Gold, The Rose Group, +1 (323) 200-4345, darren@therosegrp.com
SOURCE Chairish