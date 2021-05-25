SAN MATEO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, has announced the official agenda and guest keynote speakers for its annual conference, Conga Connect 2021. Conga Connect will take place June 9 AMER at 9 am PT, June 10 APAC at 9 am AEST, and June 10 EMEA at 9 am BST.
Conga Connect 2021 is a must-attend event for businesses to digitally transform their Commercial Operations. The online event is packed with actionable insights from Conga experts, customers, partners, and industry leaders on the latest business trends in document-based automation, contract and lifecycle management, and revenue operations, with inspirational keynotes, strategic breakout sessions, trainings, and more.
This year's event will feature professional athlete and businesswoman Serena Williams as the keynote speaker, who will speak with Conga CEO, Noel Goggin, about her journey and the drive, inspiration and discipline that have gotten her to where she is today.
Additionally, Frank Blake, Board Chairman of Delta Air Lines and former CEO of The Home Depot, will appear in a fireside chat keynote alongside Goggin, to discuss how he led Home Depot through the housing crisis and provided guidance to companies like Delta reacting to COVID-19 in the airline, retail, manufacturing and healthcare sectors.
Virtual attendees will have opportunities to foster meaningful connections and hear from industry leaders, Conga experts, customers and partners on the latest business trends in document-based automation, contract and lifecycle management and revenue operations across business processes. Conga Connect will also feature the Conga Calm track, giving attendees a chance to connect with health and wellness through sessions on mindfulness, stress management, and resilience, as well as yoga, meditation, and fitness. Between sessions, attendees will be provided with entertainment from celebrity DJ, Casey Connor.
With 7 keynotes, 4 event tracks, and more than 20 breakout sessions, noteworthy sessions include:
- How Serena's Journey Can Inspire Your Own with Professional Athlete and Businesswoman, Serena Williams
- Leading Through Transformation and Change, fireside chat with Board Chairman of Delta Air Lines and former CEO of The Home Depot, Frank Blake and CEO of Conga, Noel Goggin
- Commercial Operations Evolved with Conga CEO and Culture Leader, Noel Goggin
View the full virtual agenda for Conga Connect here: conga.com/connect-agenda
