MELBOURNE, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chalice Network, an online member-based digital marketplace for independent Financial Services Professionals that provides exclusive access to business, technology, and client-service solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to the Chalice Advisory Board. Joining will be Matt Moravek, Brad Feldmar, and Scott MacKillop. All three bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance the mission of the Chalice Advisory Board.
Matt Moravek is the CEO of SM Advisory and Consulting, a company that specializes in payment processing services and partnerships. With over 30 years in the small and mid-sized business space, Matt brings an array of partnerships that will further enable the growth and evolution of the Chalice Network. "I am honored and privileged to be selected to serve on the Chalice Advisory Board as it embarks on a massive growth mode fueled by strong partnerships, impeccable standards, and most importantly, quality people," explains Matt.
Brad Feldmar, the Chief Revenue Officer of TE+A Marketing, specialists in financial services marketing, has over 3 decades of industry experience. Brad will play a key role in introducing new prospects and partnership opportunities to the Chalice ecosystem and brings a wealth of marketing knowledge to the table. Brad explains, "Chalice is a highly innovative company that is creating incredible value to its members, enterprise clients, and vendor partners. I'm looking forward to helping them continue to grow in size and stature and bring new solutions that are redefining the industry."
Scott MacKillop serves as the CEO of First Ascent Asset Management and joins the board with over 30 years of experience serving financial advisors. Scott's addition to the Chalice Advisory Board will help them with their efforts in growing and expanding Chalice's services and attracting new interest in the Chalice Network. "I'm honored to join the Chalice Advisory Board. I identify greatly with Chalice's mission of serving and supporting the financial advisor community and believe the platform can benefit advisory firms of all shapes and sizes," states Scott, adding, "I look forward to working with this talented group and am excited to join the team."
"We're ecstatic and honored to have such a great group of new board members joining our Chalice team. They all bring with them unique and extensive experience that we will benefit from and appreciate. They also share a strong commitment to both the Chalice mission and our industry. We look forward to working alongside them as we continue to grow, evolve, and find the best ways to serve our members," says Keith Gregg, Founder & CEO of Chalice Network.
About Chalice Network™
Chalice Network is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.
Media Contact
Whitney Kendrick, Chalice Network, 877-424-2542, whitney@chalicenetwork.com
SOURCE Chalice Network