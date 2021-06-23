MELBOURNE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chalice Network today announced a new partnership with Marketing 360®. This partnership will allow Chalice Network members the opportunity to harness the power of the Marketing 360 platform.
"We are really excited to partner with Chalice Network and bring their members proven tools to help their businesses grow through our powerful technology. Our goal is to continue to find innovative partners in local markets with a similar vision in supporting SMBs with innovation," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360. "Chalice Network and Marketing 360 are well aligned, and we look forward to our continued growth together."
The Marketing 360 platform gives small business owners and financial professionals the software they need to help them scale and get the on-demand support needed to grow their client base. Utilizing this technology enables business owners the ability to leverage the Marketing 360 tech stack that includes payments, CRM, email, text, automation, scheduling, and more, all from a singular platform.
"Partnering with Marketing 360 is a game changer for Chalice and our members. These folks offer a turn-key marketing suite, technology solutions, and team of professionals who not only understand everything marketing but succeed at customer acquisition—which truly is the Holy Grail for small business owners looking for sustainable growth," says Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network.
The benefits of this new partnership include:
- Industry-specific marketing programs
- Dedicated marketing team
- Beautiful and professional website designs
- Sell your products online
- Accept and manage payments
- Stay organized your way with our CRM
- Create custom forms
- Book appointments and classes
- Send automated emails
- Nurture customers via text
- Control your business listings
- Gain more positive reviews
- Manage your social media
- Analyze your traffic across all online channels
About Chalice Network™
Chalice Network is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.
About Marketing 360®
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.
