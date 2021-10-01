MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chalice Network™ is the largest member benefit organization and digital marketplace for independent financial services professionals, providing best of need business services, technology, and tools to help firms thrive through the entire life cycle of their business. Chalice is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the Chalice Advisory Board. Joining will be Mitch Wood, and Whitney Kendrick as Vice Chair. An additional change will be the appointment of Don Plotsky as Chairman. These members all bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance the mission of the Board.
Serving as Chairman will be Don Plotsky. Don is an investor in Chalice Network and has been a member of the Board since its inception in 2018. Don has been an innovator and leader in the asset management business since 1984 and is an alum of New York University's, Stern School of Business. Prior to his entrepreneurial efforts launching both Uinta Investment Partners and Alternative Income Solutions, Don was head of product development and product management at Western Asset Management, Don was also Head of Global Client Service and Marketing at CDC Investment Management (now part of Natixis) and was responsible for product management and structuring. He was a Portfolio Manager at Advisors Capital Management, Equitable Capital Management and Hutton Risk Management. His mastery and guidance within the Chalice Network will bring an innovative perspective to help launch Chalice into the next chapter of growth.
Don states, "As Chalice moves into its next phase of expansion and innovation, I look forward to working with the esteemed and accomplished members of the Advisory Board to harness their collective experience and wisdom to provide invaluable insight and advice to the management team."
"We are very excited to have Don take the helm of the Board. He is an investor in Chalice both financially and emotionally; and we expect his passion for excellence and delivering the best experience for our members will exemplify his leadership. I want to thank Ron Fiske for his leadership and support, especially for successfully navigating the Board and keeping us all together during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network.
Whitney Kendrick, newly appointed Vice Chair, and long-standing VP Marketing at Chalice Network will elevate both internal and external support for Advisory Board Directors and the members of Chalice Network. Whitney plays a key role in introducing new prospects and partnership opportunities to the Chalice ecosystem and brings a wealth of marketing knowledge to the table. "Chalice is expanding well beyond what we ever imagined. Through a highly skilled development and partner management team, the Marketplace is growing rapidly. As Vice Chair, I am focused on enhancing our technology and user experience, all while bringing culturally compatible partners to serve our membership community," explains Whitney.
Mitch Wood is the President of MundaneAway and President of Larson Network Services, a consulting company that specializes in removing the monotonous activities that occur day in and out for financial professionals. His experience comes from working in the wealth management space as a portfolio manager and consultant to over 1,000 other investment advisors across the country. Mitch has a history of helping advisors systematize their operations to minimize the tedious work—a perfect match to be part of Chalice Advisory Board. "Keith Gregg and the rest of the Chalice team have a tremendous passion to see today's Financial Advisors have the connections, tools, and resources to be successful in the present and into tomorrow," explains Mitch, "My goal is to continue connecting advisors as well as industry influencers to the Chalice platform to expand the network of advisors focused on growing, buying, and selling their businesses with the very best industry minds."
Chalice is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small businesses economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based membership model.
