Change of shortname (ticker) and ISIN code for Loomis AB's shares

SOLNA, Sweden, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Loomis AB (publ) (the "Company") on 6 May 2020 resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, on amendments in the Company's Articles of Association entailing, among other things, that the Company's possibility to issue different series of shares was removed. The Company's existing shares of series B will thereby be referred to only as ordinary shares. The share's shortname (ticker) at Nasdaq Stockholm will be changed from LOOM B to LOOMIS.
The last day of trading with the share's current ticker and ISIN code will be 22 June 2020. The first day of trading with the share's new ticker and ISIN code will be 23 June 2020. From and including 25 June 2020, the share's ISIN code will be SE0014504817.
