BERKELEY, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relentlo, a creative ad-tech platform offering non-disruptive, immersive in-game advertising that enables brands to reach over 2.5 billion gamers worldwide, will showcase its core technology and unveil two new products at this week's 36th Annual Game Developers Conference (GDC). Visitors can find Relentlo at Booth #P1717.
In an effort to disrupt gaming and democratize brands' access to the fastest growing advertising sector, Relentlo partners with game developers and brands to create immersive advertising experiences that go far beyond pop-ups and banner ads. Founded in 2020 by 12 UC Berkeley dropouts, Relentlo has already partnered with dozens of mobile and console game publishers and titles, including Minecraft, Roblox, Fortnite, Wildlife Studios, and Lockwood Group, to enable brands such as Amazon, Experian, KitKat, Home Depot, and FedEx to reach targeted in-game audiences. Relentlo offers game developers access to a lightweight software development kit (SDK) they can download to choose which objects inside their games will become branded, such as a billboard or clothing item in-game, before they are put up for auction. Relentlo helps brands identify and target desired game audiences, design creative, and render their branded objects seamlessly within games, providing detailed analytics to optimize campaigns.
"We have always focused on offering highly-targeted, immersive, and non-interruptive in-game campaigns starting in the low five-figure range," said Neil Tewari, co-founder and CEO of Relentlo. "Our new products help automate the process for games and brands and take our offerings to the next level. With these new projects, brands can launch NFT projects to billions of eyeballs and brands can enter some of the biggest triple-A games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, and Roblox for price points within the low five-figure range."
At GDC, Relentlo will unveil two new products. The first is the Relentlo Metaverse, an ad integration platform that adds non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as an ad option, allowing game creators to work with brands to produce a line of NFTs that will, for the first time ever, allow users to unlock in-game objects across more than one game. Once a user owns one of the NFTs, they will be able to unlock in-game experiences across a cohort of more than 20 different games, creating a more immersive brand experience. Most NFT advertisement opportunities to date have allowed brands to hit an audience of a few thousand, while the Relentlo Metaverse is expected to help brands generate over 5 billion impressions. Relentlo will select 20 games to participate in the Relentlo Metaverse based on applications received during the Game Developer Conference. All games selected will receive a $50,000-$150,000 payout. To apply for selection, game creators can visit the Relentlo website at relentlo.com/register. Final participants will be notified by email.
The company is also unveiling the Relentlo Creator hub within its platform, which will pair games and creators on Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox. Brands will sign up through Relentlo to input their estimated budget, desired game partner, and ideal in-game experience and then can choose from a selection of the top creators in the world's largest games to design their ads. Relentlo helps pair brands with creators that provide strategic consultation services and creative ideas. Brands can begin accessing the Creator Hub on March 21 by visiting relentlo.com/home
