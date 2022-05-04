In this free webinar, attendees will learn about the current trends, advancements, and challenges in cell and gene therapy research as well as the pandemic-induced pressures they face. Speakers will address the pain points for cell and gene therapy researchers, navigation of clinical holds, strategies for patient competition, and rare disease advanced therapeutics. Register to attend and to receive a link to the recording after the event.
TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monogenic diseases have found much promise in the clinical development of cell and gene therapies. In recent years, these therapeutics have advanced to utilize more successful vectors, and many patients are seeing cell or gene therapy treatments for their disease entering into clinical trials. The few approved advanced therapies and the many programs which have gone through development offer valuable insight for use in directing future programs.
Our speakers will cover the latest trends and challenges in development of these advanced therapeutics, as well as how the pandemic has challenged their advancement. Topics will include how to navigate clinical holds, site activation trends and challenges, strategies for patient competition, and specifics on rare disease cell and gene therapies.
Register for this webinar, sponsored by Worldwide Clinical Trials, for an update on the current trends and challenges cell and gene therapy development programs face.
Join Chris Jenkins, PHD, MPH, RBP, CHMM, Principal Partner & Chief Gene Therapy Biosafety Officer, CBS; and experts from Worldwide Clinical Trials, Dana Durst, Senior Director, Site Activation and Regulatory Therapeutic Lead, Oncology; Derek Ansel, MS, CCRA, Senior Director, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, Rare Diseases; and Cathy Purvis, MBA, Site Activation Manager, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Changing Times, Changing Therapies: Keeping Up with Advancements in Cell and Gene Therapies.
