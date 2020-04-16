RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, is pleased to announce Ali Zelmat, Director, Global Support at ChannelAdvisor, is the recent recipient of a 2020 Women in Business Award. The annual awards program, sponsored by the Triangle Business Journal, recognizes 25 women in the Research Triangle who have demonstrated outstanding leadership within their organizations and their local communities. On Friday, August 7, 2020, Zelmat will celebrate this accomplishment with other honorees at an awards luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Cary.
As the director of global support for ChannelAdvisor, Zelmat spearheads the company's global technical support organization to help ensure client success and enhance productivity and efficiency. She champions skill development and learning for ChannelAdvisor's software technicians as well as effective communication across the organization. She has made it her personal and professional mission to mentor developing managers under her supervision. Her relentless commitment to ChannelAdvisor's customers and team members has helped to create a workplace culture where support is an integral part of the success of ChannelAdvisor and its clients.
"This prestigious honor comes as no surprise to those of us who work closely with Ali. We are more than proud to have her among our ChannelAdvisor senior leadership team," commented ChannelAdvisor's Chief Operating Officer, Beth Segovia. "She combines her passion for improving client experience with a deep affection for enabling her team to learn, grow, and thrive in their respective roles at ChannelAdvisor. Her unique leadership style and no-nonsense approach to managing day-to-day execution help to build confidence across our organization."
For more than a decade, Zelmat has been an active member and prior organization leader for her religious community's faith-based outreach programs. As a dynamic public speaker, she has shared her experience and expertise with audiences at local elementary and high schools as well as at universities and colleges in the Triangle area.
"I am truly honored to be recognized among the exceptional women leaders who have received this award," added Ali Zelmat, Director, Global Support at ChannelAdvisor. "I believe effective leadership is collaborative leadership, and it is reflected in the individual and collective success of an organization. At ChannelAdvisor, each person offers unique skills and talents to help achieve our mission. Through ongoing support and mentorship, my team can accomplish its goals, which, in turn, defines my success as a leader."
Zelmat is the fifth Women in Business Award winner at ChannelAdvisor since 2015.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.
