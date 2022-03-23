LEIDEN, Netherlands, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelEngine and Akeneo announced today that they have further strengthened their partnership. Together, they now offer a single global solution for brands and retailers, which is the result of a strong integration between ChannelEngine's Ecommerce and Marketplace Management Suite and Akeneo's Product Information Management (PIM) editions.
Akeneo's unparalleled global community of hundreds of customers, developers, and partners, allows the Akeneo PIM ecosystem, built around an open-SaaS platform, to continuously evolve to meet user needs, facilitate growth, and maintain its game-changing focus on product experience.
ChannelEngine empowers brands and retailers to gain access to a global ecommerce landscape, opening doors to new markets and opportunities, and automates and streamlines their ecommerce operations. Brands and retailers can connect and sell optimally with ChannelEngine's complete Ecommerce and Marketplace Management Suite which operates as a control center, bridging the gap between internal systems and all digital sales channels. ChannelEngine customers enjoy higher profitability with less manual work, fewer development costs, and a faster time to integrate into new markets by selling on multiple channels, directly to consumers. Brands and retailers can reach millions of new customers and benefit from ChannelEngine's thriving partner network to sell easily on marketplaces worldwide.
One of the biggest marketing challenges most brands and retailers face when it comes to selling multi-channel, is keeping their branding, and messaging consistent across different channels. When they are only selling their products on one channel, usually their own ecommerce website, it is much easier to control and keep track of the messages and branding they use to engage visitors who purchase their products. When brands and retailers start investing in multi-channel, they are compelled to manage their messaging and branding consistently across several channels, where each channel has different requirements, nuances, and best practices resulting in tremendous operational complexity.
When presenting their products to new audiences on new channels, brands and retailers need to ensure that they are creating a consistent brand and product experience for potential shoppers, as they would have when these potential customers would visit their own website and purchase products through their own ecommerce store. This means that brands and retailers need to keep all additional channels up to date, just like their own ecommerce store, to ensure a positive, consistent brand experience to generate sales and offer a unique customer experience across all channels.
The strong need for brands and retailers, to provide consistent cross-channel messaging, and branding inspired ChannelEngine and Akeneo to build an integration between ChannelEngine's Ecommerce and Marketplace Management Suite and the Akeneo PXM Studio. Customers of this integrated solution will easily be able to create, enrich, organize, and manage their product listings and content as well as ecommerce operations on marketplaces worldwide. They will also benefit from a fully aligned operational and technical support from ChannelEngine and Akeneo.
''With ChannelEngine & Akeneo Marketplace & PIM solution, managing branding, content and experience while selling on hundreds of complex international marketplaces out-of-the-box has never been easier," said Fred de Gombert, CEO at Akeneo. "Our partnership with ChannelEngine, to develop this solution, illustrates our commitment to unlocking growth for our customers with best-in-class product experiences."
"ChannelEngine and Akeneo's integrated solution sees a global rollout with two best of breed solutions joining forces. Available as a native app on the Akeneo marketplace, brands and retailers can leverage our combined marketplace and product management expertise to present their products to their customers in their preferred shopping space, with the right content, stocked in the right location where they can directly fulfill their orders", said Jorrit Steinz, founder and CEO at ChannelEngine. "By taking our partnership to the next level with Akeneo, a global leader in product experience management, we ensure that our customers will benefit from one powerful solution to sell optimally on marketplaces worldwide."
About ChannelEngine
ChannelEngine empowers brands and retailers to gain access to a global ecommerce landscape, opening doors to new markets and opportunities. Customers can connect and sell optimally with ChannelEngine's complete Ecommerce and Marketplace Management Suite which operates as a control center, bridging the gap between internal systems and all digital sales channels.
ChannelEngine's user-friendly solution reduces the complexity of international sales and easily integrates into existing systems. Brands and retailers can reach millions of new customers and benefit from a thriving partner network to sell more and better on marketplaces worldwide. With faster time to market; connecting and selling on hundreds of complex international marketplaces out-of-the-box has never been easier.
Headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ChannelEngine has offices in Munich, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, and New York. ChannelEngine facilitates the sales of more than 6 million products from 8,100 brands on 200+ sales channels. ChannelEngine clients include Bosch, Bugaboo, Staples, Reckitt, JBL, Polaroid, Rituals, Hunkemöller, Electrolux, Oneill and Brabantia. For more information, visit https://www.channelengine.com/
About Akeneo
Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales. Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, visit https://www.akeneo.com.
