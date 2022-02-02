LEIDEN, Netherlands, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelEngine (CE), a rapidly scaling SaaS player in the e-commerce domain, announces the appointment of Feike Groen to its management team. Groen will become Vice-President of Product & Technology.
Feike Groen joins ChannelEngine from bol.com, the biggest marketplace in the Netherlands and in Belgium. As a member of the bol.com IT Management Team, Groen played a leading role in transforming the IT landscape into a marketplace with easier and more user-friendly ways for merchants to connect to. Feike Groen left the company in December 2021.
ChannelEngine connects global e-commerce by empowering brands, retailers, and wholesalers to connect and optimally sell on marketplaces worldwide. Its marketplace management suite is fast becoming the solution of choice for customers, because of ChannelEngine's seamless integration, allowing businesses to grow their customer base and sales, whilst decreasing time-to-market and the complex work required to connect to marketplaces.
At ChannelEngine, Feike Groen will manage and expand the company's product teams in order to deliver a product that enables customers to become more successful on any global marketplace. In addition, his teams will expand features and functionalities to fulfill customer needs and keep ahead with market and tech development.
ChannelEngine, a Gold Partner of bol.com, achieved global coverage in 2021. Last year, the Leiden-based company opened offices in Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, and New York. The company doubled in the number of employees and has a strong, expanding partner ecosystem.
"ChannelEngine is growing rapidly and we want to continue delivering the highest quality and play a leading role in the international e-commerce market," says Jorrit Steinz, founder and CEO of ChannelEngine. "We are thrilled to bring Feike Groen onboard. Feike has a strong track record in tech and management and I am sure he will bring ChannelEngine's platform to an even higher level."
"After having worked for many years at bol.com, I am really excited about joining ChannelEngine in the role of VP Product and Technology. I will be supporting a company already underway in becoming one of the leading global companies in the world of e-commerce," says Feike Groen. "ChannelEngine's Marketplace Management Suite enables customers around the world to be successful on marketplaces worldwide. I love finding solutions for customer problems and business challenges and thereby making the product even better than it already is."
ChannelEngine connects global e-commerce with its software as a service (SaaS) solution for complete marketplace management. By creating a seamless integration between businesses and marketplaces, ChannelEngine empowers brands, retailers, and wholesalers to connect, automate and optimally sell on marketplaces worldwide.
ChannelEngine's marketplace management suite, and global partner ecosystem, helps its customers drive business growth, while reducing the complexity of international sales and minimizing resources needed for direct-to-consumer e-commerce.
Headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ChannelEngine has offices in Munich, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, and New York. ChannelEngine facilitates the sales of more than 3 million products from 1,500 brands on 200+ sales channels. ChannelEngine clients include Bugaboo, Staples, Reckitt, JBL, Polaroid, Hunkemöller and Brabantia.
