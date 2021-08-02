FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel's only SMB-focused Readers' Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication's website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.
The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March 5 to May 2, 2021, and drew participation from more than 920 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.
"Last year, it became more evident than ever how much our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive," said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "Now with optimism on the rise, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that will power the channel in 2021 and beyond."
Gold winners include:
Dell – Best server hardware, best desktop hardware, and more
Sophos - Best endpoint security, best EDR/XDR, and more
Datto – Best backup and disaster recovery and best cloud backup and disaster recovery
ConnectWise – Best PSA
Microsoft – Best video collaboration solution, best managed hosting/cloud infrastructure provider, and more
SYNNEX - Best Internet of Things offerings, best hardware/software catalog, and more
Plus many additional winners!
Reflecting changing trends, the ChannelPro Readers' Choice Awards incorporated some new categories in 2021, including best video collaboration software, EDR/XDR, password management/identity and access management, and security awareness training solution.
"ChannelPro aims to stay apace with technology trends and so we are constantly evolving our Readers' Choice categories," said Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network. "Video collaboration software didn't even rate its own award category prior to the pandemic. Now it's hard to imagine handing out medals without letting our readers settle the Teams versus Zoom debate. And given the significant rise in cybercrime, it was also appropriate that readers recognize the efforts of EDR/XDR, password and identity management, and security awareness training vendors working to keep SMBs safe."
For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers' Choice Awards, visit http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com effective August 2.
