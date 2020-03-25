PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaos Audio, a new student-led, audio electronics startup, is the recipient of TechFarms' first annual Best Student Startup award sponsored by Gulf Power Company. The award, which includes a $3,000 mini-grant from Gulf Power, is part of Gulf Power's Entrepreneurial Support Initiative 2019 program that aims to help accelerate the growth of Northwest Florida's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Both TechFarms and its venture capital arm, TechFarms Capital, screened the candidates and ultimately selected Chaos Audio based on the strength of the founding team and the disruptive nature of the company's product. The Chaos team is comprised of students from Gulf Coast State College, FSU-PC, and the University of West Florida and received additional funding from TechFarms and two-years free admission to the TechFarms incubator.
Chaos' first product, the Chaos Stratus, is an innovative, patent-pending electric guitar "Smart Pedal" which allows musicians to download a variety of audio sound effects to the foot pedal as opposed to traditional pedals that incorporate only one sound effect. With the Smart Pedal, musicians use a smartphone or tablet app to download hundreds of different sound effects from the app store. The pedal also incorporates a metronome and several other innovative features.
"We are so grateful to have this opportunity," said Landon McCoy, Chaos Audio's founder and CEO. "The support we've received from everyone is really awesome and we're excited to move forward with our product development plans."
"Building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem throughout Northwest Florida is one of the best ways we can grow companies and produce sustainable wealth creation opportunities," said Steve Millaway, TechFarms founder and CEO. "We are extremely thankful for the support and leadership that Gulf Power continues to provide towards this important effort."
About Chaos Audio: Located in Panama City Beach, FL, Chaos Audio is an audio electronics company dedicated to delivering innovative products to musicians worldwide. See: ChaosAudio.com.
About Gulf Power: Gulf Power Company is an energy provider and subsidiary of NextEra Energy and serves nearly half a million customers in Northwest Florida. See: GulfPower.com.
About TechFarms: Located in Panama City Beach, FL, TechFarms is a technology incubator that provides space, equipment, mentoring, and access to capital. See: TechFarms.com.
