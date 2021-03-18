CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers a simple way to charge, sync, store and sanitize laptops, Chromebooks and tablets in a variety of settings, including healthcare, education, retail and corporate environments.
Tripp Lite's new Hospital-Grade UV Charging Stations use ultraviolet (UVC) light to help reduce the presence of germs on the exposed surfaces of mobile devices. Timer-controlled germicidal UVC lamps provide disinfection without the use of heat, liquids or chemicals. An exterior LED indicates when the doors are closed and the timer can be activated. A second LED illuminates to indicate the 10-minute sanitization cycle is in progress. If a door is opened during the timer cycle, the UVC lamps automatically shut off for safety.
The exterior and interior of the Hospital-Grade UV Charging Stations have a patented antimicrobial powder coating with EPA-registered and FDA-compliant silver ionic technology. The coating is 99.9 percent effective in inhibiting the growth of bacteria, viruses, mold and fungi on surfaces. It meets the requirements of JIS Z 2801:2000, an international standard for evaluating efficacy in antimicrobial products.
"There is increased awareness of germs on frequently touched surfaces," said Craig Watkins, Director of Product Management, Enclosures. "Customers already appreciate the high-speed charging and clutter-reducing organization of Tripp Lite charging stations. These new solutions add UV sanitization and an antimicrobial coating to provide greater peace of mind, especially for users of shared devices."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Hospital-Grade UV Charging Stations
- Charge, sync, store and sanitize laptops, Chromebooks or tablets (varies by model)
- Choose a 32-device cart (AC or USB) or 16-device cabinet (USB)
- UVC sanitizing lamps are controlled by a 10-minute timer; the lamps turn off if a door is opened during the timer cycle
- Antimicrobial coating inhibits the growth of bacteria and viruses
- Exterior LED indicates when UVC lamps are activated
