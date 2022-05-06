Charge Enterprise's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, PTGi-ICS, enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Go4Mobility. PTGi-ICS leverages its global commercial platform to include SMS data messaging services.
NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle "EV" charging, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PTGi-International Carrier Services Ltd ("PTGi"), a telecommunications company providing global wholesale termination network connectivity with premium quality voice connectivity and discounted rates, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to work towards a definitive agreement with Go4Mobility to launch Short Message Services (SMS), commonly known as texting services.
Go4Mobility's master aggregation solution enables a connection between digital content providers and the billing systems used by telecom operators. On top Go4Mobility manages A2P SMS, enabling large amounts of messages to be sent quickly, efficiently, and safely through their Gateway, to multiple destinations around the World, creating international scale in voice and SMS.
PTGi plans to sell this proposed new product line across its existing international commercial platform working in alliance with Go4Mobility. Go4Mobility will provide SMS technology and region-specific industry knowledge to create a global solution for CPaaS developers, small and large enterprise, mobile network operators (MNOs) and national incumbents.
"We are delighted to partner with PTGi given their history as an international telco provider. Their global relationships with incumbents combined with our enterprise relationships and market knowledge is a perfect match," said Rui Cordeiro, CEO of Go4Mobility.
"This strategic partnership unlocks access to new markets and plays to PTGi's strength as a globally distributed commercial platform. By layering our reach on top of partner technologies, we are well positioned to provide value to shareholders now and in the future," said Craig Denson, President & CEO of PTGi.
About Go4Mobility
Go4Mobility is based in Portugal and operates in more than 10 countries with 3 offices worldwide. Having more than 15 years of experience in the field of mobile communications and digital services providing Mobile Payments, A2P SMS & Voice services. Go4Mobility helps telecommunication operators, media groups and other mobile-focused companies deliver a better end-user experience with a comprehensive range of digital solutions that strive to boost your revenue. For more information, visit http://www.go4mobility.com
About PTGi-ICS
PTGI-International Carrier Services Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charge Enterprises Inc, (Nasdaq: CRGE) a telecommunications division, providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business. For more information, please visit http://www.ptgi-ics.com
About Charge Enterprises, Inc.
Telecommunications
Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.
Infrastructure
Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.
To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.
Media Contact:
Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022
Investor Relations:
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.
Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Media Contact
Steve Keyes, Centigrade Inc., 1 (248) 952-7022, steve.keyes@centigrade.com
SOURCE Charge Enterprise