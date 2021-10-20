NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChargeAfter, the global market-leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) network announced today that Lenovo has launched its services on its U.S. website. Lenovo consumer and business shoppers in the United States can now easily shop, apply and receive instant financing from multiple lenders using a single application while receiving highly personalized and optimized offers across the entire credit spectrum.
ChargeAfter's omnichannel multi-lender platform with more than 30 pre-integrated leading lenders empowers merchants to offer multiple consumer and B2B financing options using a single application directly on their eCommerce website or from a retail location while receiving up to 85% financing approvals in less than 3 seconds.
"We are excited to partner with Lenovo and bring the very best in buy now, pay later consumer financing to Lenovo shoppers," said ChargeAfter Founder and CEO Meidad Sharon. "ChargeAfter's platform and network of lenders delivers a powerful and transparent financing technology solution for Lenovo's shoppers by providing a range of BNPL options behind a single application and providing the right personalized and approved credit offer to each shopper based on their unique credit needs," said ChargeAfter Founder and CEO Meidad Sharon.
"Technology has become an important way to learn, work, and connect with others, and many people are wanting to upgrade their devices to remain productive and stay connected. By working with ChargeAfter, we are able to offer a range of financing options to all consumers," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.
ChargeAfter's BNPL financing platform provides financing options for every shopper—regardless of their banking history—including 0% APR, open lines-of-credit, short and long-term installments, card installments, lease-to-own, as well as B2B.
According to a recent study by "The Ascent", 55% of consumers surveyed have used a buy now, pay later service—up from 37% in July of 2020—an increase of almost 50% in less than a year. $680 billion will be spent by global consumers using a form of point-of-sale financing in e-commerce channels alone by 2025. This will represent a 92% rise over the $353 billion spent in 2019, according to Kaleido Intelligence.
Merchants on the ChargeAfter platform include leading iconic U.S. retailers across home appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, automotive, and elective medical amongst other verticals.
About ChargeAfter
ChargeAfter is the leading multi-lender buy now pay later financing platform connecting retailers and lenders to offer shoppers personalized financing options.
With its data-driven decisioning engine and network of global lenders, ChargeAfter delivers the most relevant financing offers to consumers from multiple lenders based on credit type – resulting in credit approvals for up to 85% of customer applications. ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single platform that retailers can implement swiftly both online and in-store. The company's growing lender network offers seamless integration to lenders seeking to grow their customer base while expanding into new retail markets.
ChargeAfter investors include Visa, MUFG, BBVA, Synchrony Financial, Propel Venture Partners, PICO Venture Partners, and Plug and Play VC. Headquartered in New York, ChargeAfter has offices in Atlanta, Utah, California, and Tel Aviv.
For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com.
Media Contact:
Al Silverstein
al.silverstein@chargeafter.com
917-593-9977
Media Contact
Al Silverstein, VP of Marketing, ChargeAfter, +1 (917) 593-9977, al.silverstein@chargeafter.com
SOURCE ChargeAfter