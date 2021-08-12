MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As fraudulent dispute payments become increasingly common, and issuers remain eager to meet the demands of their customers, subscription merchants find themselves struggling to stem the tide of friendly fraud. In a space where a single dispute can cause significant revenue loss, merchants must implement a chargeback solution to protect their revenue.
"Subscription billing models, by their very nature, are susceptible to chargebacks and fraud in a way no other model can be," said Srii Srinivasan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus. "Fraudsters everywhere know this and that's why we see subscription-based companies facing 50% more disputes and losing up to 15% of their revenue in some cases."
"As an expansion of our retention and fraud prevention solutions, we're pleased to work with Chargeback Gurus to address the needs of service providers globally as charging disputes and fraud remain critical areas to manage and mitigate for merchants," said Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media.
Vindicia's customers can now protect their business by engaging in a full suite of chargeback prevention and recovery solutions offered by Chargeback Gurus including Revenue Recovery, Root Cause Analysis, Prevention Alerts and Order Intelligence.
To protect your business from expensive chargebacks, visit http://www.chargebackgurus.com
About Chargeback Gurus
Chargeback Gurus is a dispute mitigation and chargeback management company committed to fighting fraud around the world. With a white-glove approach, the highest recovery rates, and widest range of chargeback prevention and recovery services available, the Gurus deliver custom, scalable solutions that meet the demands of both multinational conglomerates and independently operated store fronts. For more information, visit chargebackgurus.com
About Vindicia
Vindicia, an Amdocs company, offers comprehensive subscription management solutions that help businesses acquire and retain more customers. Providing much more than just a billing and payments system, the company's SaaS-based subscription management platform combines big data analysis, strategic consulting and proprietary retention technology. Vindicia provides its clients with more recurring revenue, more customer data, better insights, and greater value throughout the entire subscriber lifecycle. For more information, visit Vindicia at http://www.vindicia.com
About Amdocs
Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at http://www.amdocs.com
