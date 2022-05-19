With Charging Stations Soon To Be Live in 40 States, chargeFUZE Will Use Growth Funding to Rapidly Deploy And Meet Enterprise Demand Across Multiple Sectors, Including: Entertainment, Sports, Retail, Hospitality, and More
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChargeFUZE, the fastest growing provider of high-speed on-the-go mobile charging, today announced it has raised $5 million in oversubscribed seed funding led by investors including Beverly Pacific, an early stage tech and real estate private equity fund; TR Ventures; VA2, Jason Goldberg, co-founder and president of Carro; and Al Weiss, former President of Worldwide Operations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts; among many others. ChargeFUZE has applied the sharing economy concept to portable charging, giving users the freedom to rent a portable charger and charge their phones from anywhere. ChargeFUZE is making the experience of mobile charging ubiquitous by eliminating the need to buy a battery, bring a charging cord everywhere, or wait for a charge tethered to antiquated public charging stations.
ChargeFUZE is continuing to grow rapidly, having expanded its footprint by over 300% in Q1 2022 and is projecting 600% growth by the end of Q2 2022. It plans to use the funding to scale its team and continue expanding its roster of marquee global partners, which currently include: Simon Property Group, Live Nation Entertainment, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Brookfield Properties, Oak View Group, and more. ChargeFUZE has seen rapid growth within all five major sports leagues in the US, both as long-term partners and at short-term events.
Additional investors include Ludwig Pettersson, founding member of Stripe and founder of Quill; ERG + Partners; Cameron Azoff, Beats; Nicolai Marciano, GUESS? Inc.; Blake Coppelson, founder and CEO of Proximity Music; Terry Rozier, NBA Star; Harry Jowsey, Reality Star; Aaron Turner, NBA Agent at Verus Basketball; Lil' Mosey, Double Platinum Recording Artist; Kenny Smith, NBA commentator and former NBA player; Austin Mills, TV Host and NBA Influencer, Ingenuity Live; GenZ Investment Firm; and high level talent from Apple, Snowflake, and Snap Inc.
ChargeFUZE's comprehensive network of autonomous kiosks will soon span over 40 states, including more than 50 professional sports stadiums, enabling users to charge their phones anywhere, and never miss a moment. At any chargeFUZE kiosk, users can easily scan a QR code, allowing them to quickly rent an all-in-one portable charger the second they need it and power their mobile devices on-the-go. When they're done, users can return the portable charger at any of chargeFUZE's network of kiosks nationwide.
ChargeFUZE has garnered rapid adoption across the U.S., logging over 20 million rental minutes since Q4 2021.
Venues offering chargeFUZE include: Crypto.com Arena, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Gillette Stadium, Spectrum Center, Hard Rock Stadium, Fiserv Forum, Banc of California Stadium, American Airlines Center, Rocket Mortgage Field House, Tropicana Field, Target Center, SAP Center, State Farm Arena, Amelie Arena, US Bank Stadium, Xcel Energy Arena, Petco Park, American Family Field, Globe Life Field, and many more. ChargeFUZE has also powered fans at: The US Open, The Super Bowl LVI, The Rose Bowl Game, Miami F1 Grand Prix, The NBA All Star Game, Daytona 500, The NFL Pro Bowl, UFC 270, The NHL Winter Classic, and Outside Lands Music Festival, among others events.
"ChargeFUZE has surpassed initial growth benchmarks and has experienced continued month-over-month growth for the last six months, and counting," shared Brandon Afari & Ryan Levy, co-founders at chargeFUZE. "We're fortunate to have an all-star roster of investors and amazing partners supporting us in making the vision of accessible on-demand phone charging ubiquitous for the masses. We're looking forward to using this funding to continue fueling our growth, and to explore new sectors of interest."
"There is a massive untapped market need for chargeFUZE's innovative offering, and its impressive list of growing partners runs the gamut from sports arenas and shopping malls to festivals, concert venues, healthcare facilities and more," said investor Jason Goldberg, co-founder and president of Carro. "ChargeFUZE is reducing low battery anxiety and is the future of out-of-home mobile charging. With this funding, they will be well-positioned to scale rapidly and keep up with the demand for convenient, mobile power needs when most needed and least expected."
Nearly 90% of people suffer from low battery anxiety and smartphone users on average charge their phones more than two times per day. ChargeFUZE costs as little as $1 to start, is compatible with all mobile phone types and can even support headphones, cameras, and other devices. With chargeFUZE, consumers can enjoy sporting events, shopping, rocking out at a concert, attending conventions and more uninterrupted while charging. Eliminating low battery anxiety empowers people to continue tapping into all digital initiatives in the ever-increasing handheld world. This includes event ticketing, ride sharing, food ordering, social media, messaging/calling, and increasing safety.
"By innovating the sharing economy model by applying it to portable chargers, chargeFUZE has changed the way mobile power is delivered to consumers out of home. Their blue chip enterprise partners are a testament to the demand for the utility and the growing scale of their network," said investor Al Weiss, former President of Worldwide Operations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.
ChargeFUZE can be frictionlessly integrated across any venue type with their varying array of product offerings. On average, consumers who use chargeFUZE have proven to stay twice as long at a retail location, which also increases their consumer spend.
To learn more about chargeFUZE, visit: https://www.chargefuze.com/ or reach out to contact@chargefuze.com.
