HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charger Industries USA, Inc. has introduced a new battery monitoring system that can be integrated into different pack configurations for midstream and downhole applications with an intuitive user interface.

Charger's BOLT is a compact data logger for battery packs that monitors total current usage, voltage, temperature, and shock and vibration at high data rates and records each event real-time to flash memory. Featuring intuitive PC software, it automatically downloads logs when the battery is plugged in and lists all logging sessions by start date, session type, description, and duration, with a configurable display of each measurement.

Capable of uploading logs to Charger Connect, an online, cloud-based portal that lets users aggregate and manage battery logs on-demand, from any internet connection, Charger's BOLT Battery Monitor supports multiple logging formats and configurations and can record more than 1,000 logging sessions with log times up to 2,000 hours. Voltages are measured up to 46V, current up to 8000mA, temp. from -50°C to 165°C, vibration (3-axis) up to 200g RMS, and shock (3-Axis) to 200g.

Charger's BOLT is priced according to configuration, quantity, and special requirements. Quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Charger Industries USA, Inc.

Alan Hollis, Engineering

10045 Windfern Rd.                                                

Houston, TX 77064

Tel:(281) 586-7161

Email: ahollis@chargerind.com

http://www.chargerind.com

Media Contact

Alan Hollis, Charger Industries USA, Inc., (281) 586-7161, ahollis@chargerind.com

 

SOURCE Charger Industries USA, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.