NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARGIC, a leading company in the mobile charging industry, sets a new standard for mobile device charging with the release of the smallest, multi-device, fast-charging 100W & 65W GaN chargers. Available now with launch day discounts: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chargic-gan-charger/chargic-the-smallest-100w-gan-charger-with-3-usb-cand1-usb-a
With the proliferation of power-hungry mobile devices using the new USB-C protocol, people are finding themselves struggling to keep devices charged up and traveling with the proper cables and adapters. This new charging solution from CHARGIC aims to solve those problems with a set of chargers that are ready for the future.
CHARGIC comes with three USB-C ports, supporting PD protocol and smart power splitting, which is a first in the world. A single 100W CHARGIC can charge three MacBook laptops at fast speed simultaneously. It also includes one USB-A port, and together, the system is capable of quick charging up to three laptops simultaneously or charging four smart devices of any kind at the same time.
Both the 100W and 65W CHARGIC use an advanced Navitas GaN chip. The compact, lightweight and space-saving chip allows for a smaller, more convenient form factor. GaN technology represents the next generation of power technology. Thanks to its space-saving design, both versions are smaller than any other chargers of the same output standard on the market so that business people and travelers can save weight while still enjoying lightning-fast charging.
"Today, people need to carry more and more digital devices for work, travel, and entertainment. Although mobile devices have gotten smaller and more powerful, charging technology has been slower to develop. GaN technology, coupled with USB-C and its fast-charging capabilities, represents the next generation in device charging. Now, a single charger small enough to fit in a pocket can provide super-fast, safe, multi-device charging. It replaces bulky OEM chargers and lets users travel light and stay powered up. CHARGIC is the power solution that people need to take them into the future." -Page Guo, CEO of CHARGIC
CHARGIC's convertible and foldable pin design supports 110V to 240V voltages, which can be used everywhere in the world and is protected by an intelligent safety control chip built-in, with protections against overloads, overvoltage, over-temperature and short-circuiting to keep users and electronics safe. For anyone looking to streamline and upgrade their charging capability, CHARGIC is the perfect choice.
The CHARGIC next-generation GaN chargers are currently being introduced with special pricing, deals and incentives to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chargic-gan-charger/chargic-the-smallest-100w-gan-charger-with-3-usb-cand1-usb-a
Media Contact: hello@chargic.com
