SYDNEY, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodworld, in partnership with Mastercard and World Vision Australia, announced today that its donation technology, "#donate," will launch for the first time in Australia.
Goodworld is a leading technology company that pioneers innovative ways for charities and businesses to drive donations and revenue. #donate enables donors to send instant and nonprofits to receive secure donations on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the web.
World Vision Australia will integrate the technology into a series of digital campaigns with an aim of building awareness and engaging and educating donors on #donate.
Goodworld was a member of Mastercard's award-winning Start Path programme in 2017, where it received support in growing and scaling its philanthropy solutions in coordination with industry experts and technology resources. The launch of #donate in Australia is powered by Mastercard's Donation Platform, technology that enables the delivery of funds for cause-related initiatives.
"Goodworld inspires giving in the younger generations by weaving opportunities to donate into platforms that they are already familiar with. We are thrilled to see our technology launched Down Under in partnership with World Vision Australia," said Goodworld Founder and CEO Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, a native New Zealander.
Like Goodworld, World Vision understands that the next generation of donors live on social media and mobile devices. The pilot is the beginning of a lasting partnership that will focus on engaging Millennials and Gen Z with an innovative digital donations platform.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Goodworld to weave charitable giving into the everyday life of Australians through #donate," said World Vision Australia Acting CEO, Graham Strong. "It's no secret that Australians are incredibly generous when it comes to giving, and with Goodworld's solution they now have a new way to simply and immediately make donations to causes that matter to them through their social media channels."
Kallan Hogan, Head of Fintech at Mastercard Australasia, said "We are committed to connecting people to causes they care about most in a simple and seamless way. After a successful launch in the United States last year, we are now excited to see our Australian partner World Vision be onboarded to #donate as we continue to advance our mission of doing well by doing good."
Goodworld already works with more than 3,000 charities in the United States including Save the Children, UNICEF, Compassion International, and ALS Association. Mastercard and Goodworld have plans to expand the #donate technology to a range of Australian not-for-profits and issuers in the coming months.
