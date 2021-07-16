SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Industries LLC, a leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions, today launched its new corporate website http://www.charlesindustries.com; unveiling a completely redesigned interface that streamlines and modernizes the user experience.
The relaunch of http://www.charlesindustries.com reflects Charles' commitment to helping its customers and business partners quickly find information about its many lines of innovative enclosure solutions for wireless, fiber and copper based communication networks. The new site was specifically designed to present information in a variety of ways, allowing users to search for information by industry (telecommunications, broadband cable, wireless or utility), or enclosure type (cabinets, concealment enclosures and poles, pedestals and housings, fiber optic solutions, below grade and copper transmission). The site's streamlined navigation includes interactive network diagrams that pictorially showcase product as it is deployed in today's next-generation communications networks. Users are able to quickly identify the equipment enclosure solutions that are relevant to their needs, and access the pertinent information – i.e. datasheets, installation manuals, etc. – that will help them make informed purchasing decisions.
Charles Industries teamed with New Jersey based interactive marketing firm Ridge Marketing for the development of a responsive and mobile-friendly website. Ridge Marketing's expertise in creating websites for manufacturing companies and its extensive knowledge of providing a creative and user-friendly experience are apparent on the new http://www.charlesindustries.com.
About Charles Industries, LLC
2021 marks Charles Industries' 53rd year as a diversified manufacturing and technology company serving telecommunications, wireless, broadband cable, utility/electric, and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, the company is ISO 9001:2015 and TL 9000-H registered and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, with five additional U.S.-based manufacturing centers. Charles Industries is proud to be an Amphenol Corporation Company operating within the Amphenol RF, Optics and Broadband Group. For further information, please visit http://www.charlesindustries.com or call (847) 806-6300.
Media Contact
Brad Wackerlin, Charles Industries, LLC, +1 8478066300, mktserv@charlesindustries.com
SOURCE Charles Industries, LLC