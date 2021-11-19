CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Biotech Inc. is a full-service biotechnology contract research organization offering both process and analytical development and consulting services to the global pharma industry.

The company offers a number of services to clients interested in DNA vaccine development, which includes expert and experienced advice on all stages of development from concept to final product. Pegasus understands that enhanced digitization is key to future business success. That is why it has recently implemented advanced software packages and improved operations through increased data analysis capabilities and automation to better serve its customers.

"We continually strive to position Pegasus as an industry leading biotechnology development partner of choice for the global pharma Industry. Our mission is to work with our clients to bring cutting-edge innovation to the global human and animal health market. By enhancing our digital presence, we are now able to develop our digital corporate identity, improve and expand our web-based advertising programs and significantly improve the digital content of our website as we continue to rapidly scale our business in response to the growing demand for high quality, biotechnology development services."

  • Daniel Wilson, Director of Operations at Pegasus Biotech Inc.

The company's area of expertise is ensuring that development activities for client projects, in the proof-of-concept stage or moving into production, result in commercially viable products that are compliant with global regulations. Pegasus expects improvements in its online presence and advancement of digital work processes will result in a significant increase in its customer base and revenue as it continues to expand service offerings.

The digital upgrades complement many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including Pegasus' recent expansion of analytical development services, and substantial demand for the companies' expertise in developing and commercializing DNA/RNA vaccines for both human and animal use.

About

To learn more about its services, visit: http://www.pegasusbio.com

Contact

Daniel Wilson

Director of Operations

Pegasus Biotech Inc.

855-498-3398

info@pegasusbio.com

Media Contact

Daniel Wilson, Pegasus Biotech Inc., 1 855-498-3398, dwilson@pegasusbio.com

 

SOURCE Pegasus Biotech Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.