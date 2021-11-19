CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Biotech Inc. is a full-service biotechnology contract research organization offering both process and analytical development and consulting services to the global pharma industry.
The company offers a number of services to clients interested in DNA vaccine development, which includes expert and experienced advice on all stages of development from concept to final product. Pegasus understands that enhanced digitization is key to future business success. That is why it has recently implemented advanced software packages and improved operations through increased data analysis capabilities and automation to better serve its customers.
"We continually strive to position Pegasus as an industry leading biotechnology development partner of choice for the global pharma Industry. Our mission is to work with our clients to bring cutting-edge innovation to the global human and animal health market. By enhancing our digital presence, we are now able to develop our digital corporate identity, improve and expand our web-based advertising programs and significantly improve the digital content of our website as we continue to rapidly scale our business in response to the growing demand for high quality, biotechnology development services."
- Daniel Wilson, Director of Operations at Pegasus Biotech Inc.
The company's area of expertise is ensuring that development activities for client projects, in the proof-of-concept stage or moving into production, result in commercially viable products that are compliant with global regulations. Pegasus expects improvements in its online presence and advancement of digital work processes will result in a significant increase in its customer base and revenue as it continues to expand service offerings.
The digital upgrades complement many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including Pegasus' recent expansion of analytical development services, and substantial demand for the companies' expertise in developing and commercializing DNA/RNA vaccines for both human and animal use.
