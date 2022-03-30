LAWRENCE, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
Charm Sciences is proud to announce the release of our new Fumonisin test strip, specifically designed for the pet food sector, ROSA® FAST5-X Fumonisin Quantitative Test (FUMQ-FAST5-X).
The Pet Food industry proactively monitors mycotoxin levels in grains and raw materials used in pet food manufacturing to prevent contamination in the finished product. This assessment has outlined the need for dependable mycotoxin test kits specific to the Pet Food industry. Charm Sciences has developed the FUMQ-FAST5-X strip, which tests for the presence of fumonisins (B1, B2, and B3) at an action level of 10 parts per million (ppm).
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a Guidance for Industry document in 2001, with recommendations for fumonisins. The document stipulates domestic pet food must be produced and manufactured according to human-grade standards and not exceed 10 ppm fumonisins. These levels are based on studies that demonstrated that fumonisin levels above these levels could lead to neural dysfunction, abnormal behavior, liver damage, loss of movement control, appetite, weakness, depression, blindness, and brain damage. These levels do not apply to equine, where the guidance level is 5 ppm fumonisins.
The FUMQ-FAST5-X strip detects 10 ppm fumonisins with a single dilution that allows the pet food sector to make immediate decisions on the acceptance or rejection of incoming raw products at the point of receipt. The development of the FUMQ-FAST5-X test is an example of Charm's commitment to our customer's immediate needs and our resolve to serve the requirement of the industries in which we work.
Charm Science's commitment to our customers is one of the reasons we maintain our high level of customer loyalty and satisfaction. For over forty years, we have been working to create custom solutions to the industry's biggest problems. We do not provide a product; we provide solutions for our customers. And if we do not have a ready-to-use option, we can develop one. At Charm, we do not consider our clients as customers; we consider them partners.
About Charm Sciences, Inc.
Established in 1978 in Greater Boston, Charm Sciences helps protect consumers, manufacturers, and global brands from a variety of issues through the development of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostic tests and equipment. Selling directly and through its network of distributors, Charm's products serve the dairy, feed and grain, food and beverage, water, healthcare, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries around the globe. https://www.charm.com
