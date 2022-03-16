NEW BRITAIN, Conn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (https://www.CharterOak.edu) offers two virtual Open House events in April. Prospects interested in online Health Care degrees as well as other Bachelor's degrees are encouraged to attend via Zoom. Learn about the College and its high value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.
Event Date - Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 5:30PM ET – All Health Care Degree Programs, Undergraduate and Graduate, including Health Information Management, Health Care Administration, Health Informatics, RN/ADN to BSN, as well as Certificate programs.
Event Date – Wednesday, April 27 at 5:30PM ET – Career focused Undergraduate degrees in all fields including Business Administration, Cyber Security, Human Resources Mgmt, Early Childhood Education, Public Safety Administration, and Health Care degrees.
Register for these Zoom events at : https://www.CharterOak.edu/finishcollege
The online College offers career-focused degrees and certificates in majors such as Business Administration, Health Information Management, Cyber Security, Nursing, Human Resources Management, Early Childhood Education, Health Care Administration, Public Safety Administration, Criminal Justice, Sociology, plus others. Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion, honoring qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military and professional certifications.
Founded in 1973, Charter Oak State College (https://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's Public online college, offering Master's, Bachelor's and Associate degrees in high-demand fields including Cyber Security, Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Business Administration, Human Resources Management, and other career-focused degrees. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
Media Contact
Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 8605153880, cheberte@charteroak.edu
SOURCE Charter Oak State College