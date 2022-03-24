Charter Oak State College, (http://www.CharterOak.edu), Connecticut's public online college, has announced it will continue to hold its tuition and fees flat for the third consecutive year beginning July 1, 2022. The celebratory announcement comes amid the online College reporting a successful FY22 with stable enrollment, retention and graduation rates.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College, (http://www.CharterOak.edu), Connecticut's public online college, has announced it will continue to hold its tuition and fees flat for the third consecutive year beginning July 1, 2022. The celebratory announcement comes amid the online College reporting a successful FY22 with stable enrollment, retention and graduation rates.
Ed Klonoski, President, Charter Oak State College said, "We're intent on continuing to be one of the highest quality, affordable online degree and certificate options for working adults in Connecticut and elsewhere. This includes providing fair and equitable rates for our students who are often juggling careers and financial pressures including homeownership/housing and raising families. Keeping tuition flat for our students has been a front and center priority for the College."
The online workforce focused College will hold its FY2023 tuition rates flat for both in-state and out- of-state undergraduate and graduate students. It will continue its policy of eliminating its summer Student Services Fee for those students who do not register for courses in the summer semester.
The College attributes its ability to make these changes to its sustained enrollment and the support it has received from the Connecticut legislature. The College's Chief Financial Officer Michael Moriarty said, "With support from the Connecticut legislature and tightly controlling our own fiscal bottom line through positive enrollment, retention and everyday fiscal mindfulness, we are proud to pass these savings on to directly benefit students."
Charter Oak continues to buck many state and national downward enrollment trends, maintaining its enrollment throughout the pandemic. The College President attributes this to a combination of factors including increasing its portfolio of programs and awareness among key workforces including Health Care, Business, Early Childhood Education, First Responders and Nursing.
"Our enrollment success is intertwined with our cost/quality mission as well as our focus on working with employees and employers across the State to help build a better workforce. These are strategies that we are constantly assessing to ensure our fiscal responsibility and relevancy to our students, the College and the State," said Klonoski.
Founded in 1973, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
Media Contact
Carolyn Hebert, Charter Oak State College, 8605153880, chebert@charteroak.edu
SOURCE Charter Oak State College