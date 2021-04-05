REDFORD, Mich., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charter Township of Redford announced an Invitation to Bid (ITB) and upcoming Request for Proposal (RFP) for the construction of the new North Fire Station Project available on BidNet Direct's MITN Purchasing Group. The contract documents will be available to download online starting April 8, 2021. Interested bidders must register with BidNet Direct to view and download the documents. Charter Township of Redford invites interested bidders to register online bidnetdirect.com/mitn.
This RFP is for the construction of a new North Fire Station in Redford Township to include site preparation, infrastructure, utilities, parking lots, and all related construction work. All sealed bids shall be received by Charter Township of Redford on May 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled on April 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM in which representatives of both the Owner and Architect will be present to discuss the project. The link to the pre-bid conference via Zoom and additional information, including the specifications and all related documents, will be available on BidNet Direct to registered vendors as of April 8, 2021.
All interested bidders are requested to register on BidNet Direct to download the complete contract documents for this RFP. In addition to this upcoming solicitation from the Charter Township of Redford, registered vendors also have access to open RFQs and RFPs from 245 other public agencies throughout Michigan who publish solicitations daily on BidNet Direct's MITN Purchasing Group.
About the Charter Township of Redford:
In the spirit of continuous improvement, the Charter Township of Redford utilizes BidNet Direct's MITN Purchasing Group and welcomes your participation and cooperation bidding on open solicitations. The new North Fire Station project is funded by the Charter Township of Redford. All inquiries related to this project should be made via the specifications listed within the RFP documents or be directed to the Architect at RFI@nsa-architecture.com.
