CLARKSTON, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its sixth year, the effort is a much-anticipated tradition that provides the opportunity to nominate a charitable organization to receive a well-deserved $1,000.00 donation.
Entrants can log onto http://www.chaseplastics.com/giving to nominate their favorite charity now through December 14th. The selected charity(ies) will be announced on http://www.chaseplastics.com and their social media pages on December 22nd. Chase Plastics will highlight various charitable organizations' efforts on their social media pages throughout the campaign period to help raise awareness about them.
The act of giving has been synonymous with the Chase Plastics name, culture, and the plastics industry for decades. Since the launch of the Giving Card Campaign in 2016, the total number of charities nominated has topped 460. So, it comes as no surprise that — much like Chase Plastics — their customers and suppliers have equally big hearts and a passion for giving.
Their generosity has not only led to a total of $27,000 being donated to charities across the country through the campaign, but it has also perpetuated the spirit of giving — something in which Chase Plastics strongly believes. Chase Plastics has made it an initiative to encourage volunteerism and increase awareness of charitable organizations by spotlighting various nominated charities on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages. As a result, they hope to inspire others to donate time or money to the featured charities or use it as a resource themselves. "There are so many deserving charities that need support this year now more than ever." Chase Plastics' Advertising and Marketing Manager, Sherry Cudd, went on to explain, "We're fortunate to be in a position where we can use our resources and the influence of our social network to help make a difference and thank those who do so much for others all year long."
Chase Plastics is proud to maintain a culture of teamwork and giving, providing a paid day off for all employees to engage in volunteer efforts for the charity of their choice. "Supporting these nonprofits is our way of thanking them for all that they do. It's a way to connect with others and positively impact our community," said Chase Plastics' President, Kevin Chase. "Seeing our industry come together to help others around the country is inspiring."
Past winners include: Party for a Purpose (Monticello, MN), LifeCenter Northwest (Bellevue, WA), Children's Oncology Group Foundation (Philadelphia, PA), Home of the Innocents (Louisville, KY), Malachi House Hospice (Cleveland, OH), Gleaners Community Food Bank (Detroit, MI), Operation Underground Railroad, Thumb Area Helping Hands (Bad Axe, MI), Folds of Honor, Hero Dogs, Inc., Because There Is Hope, Toms River Field of Dreams (Township of Toms River, NJ), Agape Safe Haven (Longmont, CO), Paws With a Cause (Wayland, MI) and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank (Akron, OH).
About Chase Plastics
Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 26,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution®.
The Company, formed in 1992, surrounds customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, application development engineers and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North and Central America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.
Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's President and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at http://www.chaseplastics.com
Media Contact
Sherry Cudd, Chase Plastics, +1 248.620.8333, scudd@chaseplastics.com
SOURCE Chase Plastics